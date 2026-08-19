PC Jeweller Clears Debt of One More Bank, Now 8 of 14 Lenders Fully Repaid — Debt-Free Target Still On Track for This Quarter

New Delhi [India], August 19: PC Jeweller Limited (BSE: 534809, NSE: PCJEWELLER) has taken another step toward its long-stated goal of becoming a debt-free company, informing stock exchanges today that it has cleared and repaid the entire outstanding debt owed to one more bank under its Settlement Agreement dated September 30, 2024.

With this latest repayment, the jewellery retailer has now fully settled dues with *8 of its 14 consortium banks, and notably, every one of these repayments has come in *ahead of the scheduled due dates — a detail the company has been keen to highlight as it works to rebuild confidence with investors and lenders alike.

Where things stand with the remaining lenders

The company isn’t stopping there. In its filing, PC Jeweller said it has already discharged more than 96% of the outstanding debt owed to the six banks that are yet to be fully settled. That leaves less than 4% of dues pending with this group — a relatively small amount in the context of the overall consortium debt the company has been working through.

Management reiterated that it remains “firmly on track” to clear this remaining balance and achieve a debt-free status within the current quarter itself, a milestone that, if achieved, would mark the end of a debt overhang that has weighed on the stock for years.

Why this matters for investors

A company shedding its entire consortium debt is a big deal, especially for a stock that’s been closely tracked by retail investors for its turnaround story. A debt-free balance sheet typically means:

Lower interest costs, which can flow directly into improved profitability

Stronger financial flexibility to fund working capital and expansion without leaning on banks

A cleaner credit profile, which could open doors to fresh financing on better terms if needed in the future

Improved investor sentiment, as debt overhang concerns are often a key reason a stock trades at a discount

The company itself acknowledged this in its communication, noting that the move “will materially strengthen its balance sheet and financial position.”