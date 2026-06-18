Prem Prakash Taneja & Kul Prakash Taneja Lead Pratapsons Jaipur Through Changing Retail Trends

New Delhi [India], June 18: As India’s fashion retail industry evolves with digital commerce, changing consumer preferences and growing competition, several family-owned businesses continue to demonstrate the value of legacy, trust and long-term customer relationships. Among them is Pratapsons Jaipur, a retail brand that has remained active in Rajasthan’s ethnic wear market for more than seven decades.

The business traces its origins to 1954, when late Shri Pratap Rai Taneja established Pratap Cloth Store in Jaipur. What began as a traditional clothing store later expanded under the leadership of late Shri Om Prakash Taneja and has since been carried forward by Prem Prakash Taneja and Kul Prakash Taneja.

Today, Pratapsons Jaipur operates from its longstanding locations on MI Road and Tonk Road, serving customers looking for bridal wear, sarees and occasion fashion.

Building a Business Across Three Generations

Family businesses often face the challenge of remaining relevant as markets evolve. Consumer expectations, shopping habits and fashion trends rarely remain constant across decades. Yet some brands continue to adapt while preserving the values that helped establish their reputation.

For Pratapsons Jaipur, leadership transition has played a key role in maintaining continuity. Prem Prakash Taneja and Kul Prakash Taneja represent the third generation of the family associated with the business. Their role has involved balancing the expectations of long-time customers while responding to changing demand in the fashion sector.

Industry observers note that successful generational transitions are often among the most difficult phases for family-run enterprises. Businesses that manage this process effectively tend to benefit from stronger customer retention and operational stability.

Ethnic Wear Remains a Strong Category in Indian Retail

Despite rapid growth in western fashion and online apparel platforms, ethnic wear continues to be one of the largest segments within India’s fashion market. Weddings, festivals and cultural celebrations remain key drivers of consumer spending.

This demand has supported retailers specialising in bridal and occasion wear. Pratapsons Jaipur has continued to focus on categories such as bridal lehengas, sarees, gowns, indo-western outfits and ready-to-wear collections designed for celebrations and family events.

Market analysts point out that bridal fashion remains less vulnerable to online disruption than many other apparel categories. Customers often prefer to examine fabrics, embroidery, colour combinations and fittings in person before making purchasing decisions.

This preference continues to benefit established retailers with physical store networks and strong local reputations.

The Advantage of Trust in Traditional Retail

In an increasingly competitive retail environment, trust remains a valuable business asset. Legacy retailers often benefit from long-standing relationships built through multiple generations of customers.

For many families, wedding shopping is influenced by recommendations from parents, relatives and previous customers. This creates a cycle of repeat business that can help established brands maintain relevance even as new competitors enter the market.

Pratapsons Jaipur says a significant portion of its customer base comes through referrals and repeat visits. Such patterns are common among traditional retail businesses that have served local communities for decades.

Business experts suggest that customer loyalty continues to be one of the strongest differentiators for family-run enterprises operating in specialised retail segments.

Jaipur’s Position as a Wedding Shopping Destination

Jaipur has long been recognised for its textile heritage, traditional craftsmanship and ethnic fashion industry. The city’s retail market attracts shoppers from Rajasthan and neighbouring states seeking wedding attire and festive clothing.

Areas such as MI Road and Tonk Road remain important retail hubs, housing several established fashion businesses. This concentration of retailers has helped strengthen Jaipur’s reputation as a destination for bridal and occasion wear.

Pratapsons Jaipur has been part of this ecosystem for decades, growing alongside the city’s broader retail development. As wedding spending continues to support demand across the fashion sector, Jaipur-based retailers remain positioned to benefit from both local and visiting customers.

Adapting to a New Generation of Consumers

The modern fashion consumer often approaches shopping differently from previous generations. Younger buyers place greater emphasis on versatility, styling options and contemporary design elements. They also use digital platforms to research products before visiting stores.

Retail businesses that have operated for decades increasingly find themselves serving customers with very different expectations than those of earlier years.

According to retail observers, the most resilient businesses are those that adapt without losing the qualities that originally built customer trust. This often includes updating product selections, improving customer experience and maintaining consistency in service standards.

Pratapsons Jaipur continues to operate within this changing environment, focusing on occasion wear while retaining its identity as a family-run retail business.

A Legacy That Continues Through Leadership

As India’s retail industry undergoes ongoing transformation, the experience of family-owned businesses offers insight into the importance of continuity and adaptation. Brands that survive across generations often do so by combining heritage with an understanding of changing consumer needs.

For Prem Prakash Taneja and Kul Prakash Taneja, the responsibility extends beyond managing a retail store. It involves carrying forward a business established by previous generations while positioning it for future relevance.

More than seventy years after its foundation, Pratapsons Jaipur remains part of Jaipur’s retail landscape, reflecting both the enduring appeal of ethnic fashion and the role of family-led enterprises in India’s business ecosystem.