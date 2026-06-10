Rahul Mishra, Masaba Gupta and Jayanti Reddy on Human Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Creative Careers at Pearl Academy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 9: At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and challenging long-held assumptions about the future of creative work, three of India’s most influential creative entrepreneurs and designers arrived at the same conclusion: the next generation will need far more than talent alone to succeed. Internationally acclaimed couturier Rahul Mishra, entrepreneur and business leader Masaba Gupta, and luxury bridal designer Jayanti Reddy shared candid insights with students at Pearl Academy’s Global Icons Series, emphasising that the future will belong to professionals who can combine creativity, craftsmanship, business acumen and technological fluency.

For Rahul Mishra, the first Indian designer to become a regular presence on the Paris Haute Couture calendar, AI represents a powerful collaborator, but not a replacement for originality or craftsmanship. “We never design alone. AI is simply another assistant, faster and wider in perspective. But the physical making, the craftsmanship, the human hand, that remains irreplaceable. Work on your craft. Nobody can take that away from you.” Mishra encouraged students to use AI to accelerate research, challenge assumptions and test originality, while investing more deeply in skills that machines cannot replicate.

Masaba Gupta, Founder of House of Masaba and LoveChild, encouraged students to embrace AI as a tool that can unlock greater productivity and creative possibilities. “AI will not replace you. It will replace the person who doesn’t embrace AI. People fear AI because it reveals your true potential. The question is no longer whether something can be done faster. The question is whether your thinking is sharp enough to make the most of it.”

Jayanti Reddy, whose label has grown from a single tailor and sewing machine into one of India’s leading luxury bridal businesses supported by hundreds of artisans, highlighted an often-overlooked reality of creative success: business discipline. “I spend only ten per cent of my time creating today. The other ninety per cent is business. Designers often prepare for the creative side but underestimate the importance of building systems, teams and sustainable businesses.”

Beyond the insights themselves, the sessions offered students a rare opportunity to engage directly with some of the industry’s most accomplished practitioners. Through candid conversations and personal reflections, students at Pearl Academy gained firsthand exposure to the realities of building brands, navigating uncertainty, embracing innovation and sustaining creative careers at the highest level.

The Global Icons Series forms an important part of Pearl Academy’s experiential learning approach, connecting students with industry leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers whose experiences help bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry realities.

Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, said: “The Global Icons Series reflects our belief that some of the most meaningful learning comes from direct interactions with people who have built their craft through lived experience and are candid about the realities of the journey. Rahul, Masaba, and Jayanti offered students valuable perspectives to reflect on their own aspirations and career paths. Combined with the skills and AI literacy integrated across our programmes, this helps shape complete professionals.”

The conversations also reflected a broader transformation underway at Pearl Academy. With a legacy of more than 33 years, the institution has reimagined its academic framework around a Human Intelligence + Artificial Intelligence philosophy that positions AI as a collaborator capable of enhancing creativity, innovation and problem-solving.

At the centre of this evolution is Pearl Academy’s partnership with OpenAI and an academic model in which more than one-third of the curriculum is AI-integrated. Students engage with generative AI tools and AI-assisted workflows across disciplines, preparing to be Domain Ready, AI Ready, Life Ready and Future Ready. This ecosystem is further strengthened through initiatives such as the Runway Incubator, which encourages experimentation, innovation and entrepreneurial thinking.

As conversations around AI continue to focus on automation and disruption, the message from Rahul Mishra, Masaba Gupta, and Jayanti Reddy was notably optimistic. The professionals who thrive in the years ahead will be those who can combine the possibilities unlocked by technology with the imagination, judgment, resilience and entrepreneurial mindset needed to turn ideas into impact.

For the next generation of creators, that future is already taking shape.

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