Rudra Cottex Limited Filed DRHP With SEBI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Rudra Cottex Limited, a Gujarat-based cotton yarn manufacturer engaged in the manufacturing of EliTwist technology based compact yarn, conventional compact yarn, carded yarn and combed yarn, and in the trading of cotton bales and cotton yarn, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI in preparation for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO will comprise a Fresh Issue of up to 12,500,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each. There is no Offer for Sale component. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The company’s objective is Funding the capital expenditure requirements of the Company towards civil construction works and the purchase of equipment, plant and machinery in connection with the expansion and augmentation of its Manufacturing Facility, Prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company, and for general corporate purposes.

For the period ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 3,453.33 Millions, EBITDA of ₹ 648.16 Millions & PAT of ₹ 329.89 Millions.

For the period ended 31st March 2025, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 2,761.83 Millions, EBITDA of ₹ 539.40 Millions & PAT of ₹ 238.95 Millions.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited & KFin Technologies Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

About Rudra Cottex Limited:

Rudra Cottex Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of cotton yarn and the trading of cotton bales and cotton yarn. Its cotton yarn product portfolio comprises EliTwist technology based compact yarn, conventional compact yarn, carded yarn and combed yarn. The company regards its EliTwist technology based compact yarn as a value-added product on account of its superior yarn strength as compared to conventional compact yarn, lower hairiness, enhanced abrasion resistance, improved fabric appearance and surface smoothness, reduced pilling and better dimensional stability. Its yarn is supplied as an intermediate input across a variety of downstream textile segments including garments, knitwear, denim, home textiles, premium fabrics and other textile products.

The company operates a manufacturing facility at Survey No. 837, Village Kadjodara, Taluka Dehgam, District Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 27,360 spindles as on 31st March 2026, translating to an installed cotton yarn production capacity of approximately 9,307.50 MT per annum, and is capable of producing cotton yarn in single counts ranging from Ne 16 to Ne 40. It operates primarily in the business-to-business segment, supplying its products to traders, agents, manufacturers and merchant exporters, and procures cotton bales from ginners, traders, agents and a government corporation based in Gujarat and other suppliers.

As part of its sustainability initiatives, the company has installed wind turbine generators with an aggregate capacity of approximately 2.7 MW, a rooftop solar photovoltaic system of 1.25 MW at its manufacturing facility, and a 5 MW ground-mounted solar power plant commissioned in August 2026. Incorporated in 2016, the company is promoted by Mr. Rahulkumar Abji Dholu, Mr. Radheshyam Parshottambhai Pokar and Mr. Patel Nilesh Kumar Babubhai, each of whom has been associated with the company since its incorporation.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.