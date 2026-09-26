SMEBIZZ Shortlisted for 10-Minute Millionaire Challenge at INNOFEST INDIA 3.0 in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 26: SMEBIZZ has been shortlisted by the Expert Committee for the 10-Minute Millionaire Challenge at INNOFEST INDIA 3.0, scheduled to take place from 30 September to 1 October 2026 at the Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur. The selection provides SMEBIZZ with an opportunity to present its business vision and entrepreneurial approach before investors and members of the startup ecosystem.

Led by Jitender Chawla, CEO, SMEBIZZ, the organisation is focused on supporting entrepreneurs in their journey towards business growth through branding, marketing, PR communication, sales and strategic business development. With its broader vision centred around entrepreneurs’ business growth, SMEBIZZ works as a complete business growth and brand-building agency offering services across PR and media, book publishing, doctorate and recognition programs, prestigious events and awards, brand building and digital advertising.

Building Stronger Businesses Through Branding and Marketing

Jitender Chawla is a seasoned professional with expertise in lead generation, branding, sales, and business growth strategies. His approach is centred on helping entrepreneurs and organisations build strong identities and create meaningful visibility through effective branding and marketing.

According to Jitender, every individual and organisation has the potential to become a powerful brand. He believes that branding goes beyond creating a recognisable identity and can play an important role in strengthening communication, supporting sales and contributing to sustained business growth.

Through SMEBIZZ, his vision is to provide entrepreneurs with an integrated platform where different aspects of business visibility and growth can come together. From PR and media communication to brand building, advertising, publishing, events and recognition, the organisation works towards helping entrepreneurs strengthen their presence and communicate their stories more effectively.

Supporting Entrepreneurs and the Startup Ecosystem

Jitender Chawla’s focus extends beyond individual businesses. SMEBIZZ also works with entrepreneurs, entrepreneurial forums, industrial associations, social causes and events, with an emphasis on creating platforms that encourage entrepreneurship, business networking and growth.

As a TEDx speaker, Jitender has shared his perspectives on entrepreneurship, branding, sales, marketing and business growth with wider audiences. His work is driven by the belief that entrepreneurs play an important role in creating employment opportunities and contributing to economic growth.

His core areas of interest include entrepreneurship, sales, advertising, marketing, branding and finance, with a strong emphasis on practical approaches that can help businesses identify opportunities and build sustainable growth.

A Growth-Oriented Approach to Entrepreneurship

Jitender believes that business challenges can also become opportunities for entrepreneurs to learn, innovate and discover new avenues of growth. He encourages entrepreneurs to observe how they invest their time, learn from their mistakes and remain open to listening and learning from others.

This approach reflects the broader philosophy of SMEBIZZ, where business growth is viewed as an ongoing journey involving learning, branding, communication, innovation and the ability to adapt to changing market requirements.

For SMEBIZZ, the 10-Minute Millionaire Challenge at INNOFEST INDIA 3.0 represents an opportunity to take this vision to a larger startup and investor ecosystem. The challenge will bring selected startups into a pitching environment where they can present their business propositions and interact with investors and industry stakeholders.

SMEBIZZ Heads to INNOFEST INDIA 3.0

The two-day INNOFEST INDIA 3.0, organised by the Federation of Unicorn Innovative Startup and Industries (FUISI) and Poddar Group of Institutions, will bring together startups, entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, MSMEs and other ecosystem stakeholders.

For SMEBIZZ, the shortlisting marks an opportunity to showcase its entrepreneurial vision, business growth approach and work in the branding and marketing ecosystem. The company will also have the opportunity to connect with investors, entrepreneurs and industry professionals during the event.

As SMEBIZZ prepares for its participation in Jaipur, the organisation aims to use the platform to further its vision of empowering entrepreneurs, strengthening businesses and creating opportunities for sustainable growth through branding, marketing and strategic business development.

Event: INNOFEST INDIA 3.0

Challenge: 10-Minute Millionaire Challenge

Dates: 30 September – 1 October 2026

Venue: Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur

Website: www.innofestindia.com

Visit: Www.smebizz.group for more information

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