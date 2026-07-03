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Home > Business > StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India

StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India

StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 12:58:12 IST

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StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 3: In a significant development for India’s renewable energy manufacturing sector, StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. has announced a strategic investment of ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy Pvt. Ltd. to establish a state-of-the-art 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art, Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) compliant solar cell manufacturing facility in Surat, Gujarat.

“Shwet Koradiya, StarlinePS Eneterprise Ltd. Director: Our investment in Celloraa Energy reflects our strong confidence in India’s rapidly growing renewable energy manufacturing sector and Celloraa’s long-term vision. This partnership represents our commitment to fostering technological innovation, domestic manufacturing excellence, and contributing meaningfully to India’s clean energy transition.”

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The strategic investment marks a major milestone in India’s journey to strengthen domestic renewable energy manufacturing and support the nation’s vision of achieving energy self-reliance through indigenous clean energy technologies. The investment will support Celloraa Energy’s mission to develop world-class solar cell manufacturing infrastructure and contribute to India’s rapidly growing renewable energy ecosystem.

“Brijesh Gondaliya, Celloraa Energy Pvt Ltd Director: Our partnership with StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. marks a significant milestone in Celloraa’s vision of building world-class solar manufacturing capabilities in India. Together, we are committed to accelerating the nation’s journey towards energy independence and sustainable growth”

As India continues its transition toward becoming a global renewable energy leader, domestic solar manufacturing has emerged as a strategic priority. Government initiatives promoting domestic manufacturing, including the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) policies and the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, have accelerated demand for domestically manufactured solar components and strengthened the need for robust manufacturing capabilities within the country.

While the country has significantly expanded its solar module manufacturing capacity, domestic solar cell manufacturing remains a critical area of focus for achieving supply chain independence and strengthening energy security.

Infinite Energy, Eternal Impact.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 12:58 PM IST
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StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India

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StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India

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StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India
StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India
StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India
StarlinePS Enterprises Ltd. Invests ₹160 Crore in Celloraa Energy to Establish a 1.2 GW State-of-the-Art Solar Cell Manufacturing Facility in India

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