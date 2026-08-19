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Home > Hollywood > Jordan Firstman's 'Club Kid' trailer out, to hit theatres on November 6

Jordan Firstman's 'Club Kid' trailer out, to hit theatres on November 6

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/yami-gautams-nayyi-navelli-to-release-in-theatres-on-october-16-first-look-poster-out20260819232235"> <p class="title">Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' to release in theatres on October 16, first look poster out</p> <a>

Yami Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' to release in theatres on October 16, first look poster out

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Last updated: August 19, 2026 23:30:14 IST

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Jordan Firstman's 'Club Kid' trailer out, to hit theatres on November 6

Washington DC [US], August 19 (ANI): The trailer of Jordan Firstman’s film ‘Club Kid’ has been released. The movie impressed viewers during its run at Cannes 2026.

Firstman wrote and directed the film, which stars Cara Delevingne, Diego Calva, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Reggie Absolom.

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According to Variety, the film follows a queer party promoter, played by Firstman, who has long outgrown his time on the scene. However, his life is upended when he suddenly meets the 10-year-old son he never knew he had, leading him to grapple with the kind of life he wants to lead.

A24 shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Wednesday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcOIUS8xNSO/

Firstman, who previously appeared in ‘I Love LA,’ ‘English Teacher,’ ‘Hacks’ and ‘Rotting in the Sun,’ is widely known for his online sketch comedy.

After nabbing a distribution deal from A24, Firstman told Variety that honouring his queer cast on the promotional tour was crucial

“In every one of my buyer meetings [it] was vital to me that this cast gets brought out in full to promote the film – flown out, put up, glam paid for, all of it,” said Firstman as quoted by Variety.

‘Club Kid’ will hit theatres on November 6. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 19, 2026 11:30 PM IST
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Tags: cannes-2026cara delevingneclub-kidentertainmentjordan-firstman

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Jordan Firstman's 'Club Kid' trailer out, to hit theatres on November 6

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Jordan Firstman's 'Club Kid' trailer out, to hit theatres on November 6
Jordan Firstman's 'Club Kid' trailer out, to hit theatres on November 6
Jordan Firstman's 'Club Kid' trailer out, to hit theatres on November 6
Jordan Firstman's 'Club Kid' trailer out, to hit theatres on November 6

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