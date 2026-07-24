Tata Sons Chair N Chandrasekaran's reappointment to board to come up in AGM, process closely watched after Tata Trust restrictions

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment to the company’s board is set to come up for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 18. What is usually a routine resolution has become a closely watched vote this year because regulatory restrictions on the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) have raised new questions over the AGM process.

Chandrasekaran is due to retire by rotation as a director under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association. He must secure shareholders’ approval to continue on the board. His current term as chairman runs until February 2027.

The uncertainty does not relate to Chandrasekaran’s leadership itself. Instead, it arises from proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner that have prevented the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) from convening trustee meetings pending a decision on issues concerning the trust’s governance and board composition.

The proceedings stem from complaints alleging that the composition of the SRTT violates provisions of the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, as amended in 2025. One complaint alleged that permanent or life trustees constitute more than the permissible one-fourth of the trust’s total strength. A separate complaint also questioned the trust’s governance and sought regulatory intervention. Pending adjudication of these issues, the Charity Commissioner directed that the SRTT should not convene trustee meetings until further orders.

Under Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, a valid quorum at a general meeting requires the presence of an authorised representative jointly nominated by two key Tata trusts — the SRTT and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) — so long as the Tata Trusts continue to hold the prescribed shareholding in Tata Sons. The two trusts together own about 52 per cent of Tata Sons, while the wider Tata Trusts network collectively holds around 66 per cent of the holding company.

With the SRTT currently unable to take trustee decisions, uncertainty remains over how that requirement will be fulfilled at the August AGM.

The AGM will also consider the adoption of annual accounts, approval of the chairman’s remuneration and the reappointment of directors retiring by rotation, including Chandrasekaran.

The governance dispute traces back to proceedings before the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner over the composition of the SRTT.

According to earlier ANI reports, former Tata Trusts trustee Mehli Mistry has also separately challenged the functioning of the SRTT before the Charity Commissioner. He had alleged irregularities in the trust’s governance and sought regulatory intervention. The complaints before the Charity Commissioner have not yet been decided on merits. The restrictions on the SRTT are interim directions to maintain the status quo while the proceedings remain pending.

The Charity Commissioner’s interim directions have left the SRTT unable to convene trustee meetings until further orders. That has now brought an added layer of uncertainty to the upcoming Tata Sons AGM and Chandrasekaran’s board renewal. (ANI)

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