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Home > Business > Which Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card Colour Matches Your Lifestyle

Which Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card Colour Matches Your Lifestyle

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Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 19:22:11 IST

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Which Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card Colour Matches Your Lifestyle

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 22: The products we use every day often become an extension of our personal preferences. From smartphones and watches to laptops and travel accessories, customers increasingly appreciate choices that let them select products that feel right for them.

You Might Be Interested In

Banking is evolving in a similar way. While customers continue to value benefits and convenience, they also appreciate having the freedom to choose products that reflect their individual preferences.

The Kotak811 Metal Debit Card combines premium benefits with a distinctive metal design. Now, with multiple colour options available, customers have even more ways to personalise their banking experience while continuing to enjoy the same premium features.

A Premium Card, Now Available in More Choices

A premium metal debit card already stands out because of its distinctive look, feel, and durability. The addition of multiple colour options makes the experience even more personal.

Customers can now choose from Gold, Rose Gold, Midnight Black, Crimson Red, and Silver, allowing them to select a design that appeals to them while continuing to enjoy the same premium banking experience.

The introduction of these colours is about offering more choice and flexibility to customers who appreciate personalisation in the products they use every day.

– Gold

Gold remains a timeless choice, long associated with premium products and refined design. Its classic metallic finish gives the card a distinctive appearance.

– Rose Gold

Rose Gold offers a contemporary take on premium design. Its elegant finish adds a modern touch to the metal card experience while continuing to provide travel, lifestyle, and entertainment benefits.

– Midnight Black

Midnight Black delivers a sleek and sophisticated appearance. The finish highlights the premium nature of the metal card while offering a modern and versatile design option.

– Crimson Red

Crimson Red introduces a vibrant and distinctive colour option to the range. It provides customers with another way to personalise their card without changing the premium benefits it offers.

– Silver

Silver combines simplicity with sophistication. Its clean metallic finish makes it a versatile option that complements the card’s premium experience.

Enjoy Premium Benefits Alongside Your Personalised Choice

The Kotak811 Metal Debit Card continues to offer benefits that extend beyond everyday transactions.

– Complimentary lounge access helps make travel more comfortable and convenient.

– Cashback benefits on eligible debit card spends help customers get more value from everyday purchases.

– Dining privileges enhance regular dining experiences.

– Customers can also enjoy BookMyShow buy 1 get 1 offers, making movie outings even more rewarding.

– Fuel surcharge waiver benefits include a 2.5% waiver on fuel surcharges on fuel spends up to ₹50,000 per month.

– Visa Signature privileges provide access to travel and lifestyle-related benefits, including hotel, airport transfer, and concierge offers.

Together, these features help create a premium banking experience that supports both everyday spending and special occasions.

A Seamless Banking Experience From the Start

The card is part of a broader digital-first banking experience designed around convenience and accessibility.

Customers looking for a convenient way to begin their banking journey can open a zero-balance account online through a simple digital process, making it easier to access banking services without unnecessary paperwork.

This combination of digital convenience and premium benefits helps create a more seamless customer experience from account opening through everyday usage.

Final Thoughts

The Kotak811 Metal Debit Card combines premium features, travel benefits, entertainment privileges, and everyday convenience in a single product.

With the introduction of gold, rose gold, midnight black, crimson red, and silver variants, customers now have more opportunities to personalise their banking experience while enjoying the same premium benefits they value.

The choice ultimately comes down to selecting the design that appeals to you most, while making the most of a premium metal debit card for everyday spending and lifestyle experiences.

Frequently Asked Questions

1) What colour options are available for the Kotak811 Metal Debit Card?

The card is available in Gold, Rose Gold, Midnight Black, Crimson Red, and Silver variants.

2) Do different colours offer different benefits?

No. All colour variants offer the same premium features, benefits, and privileges.

3) What are some of the key benefits of the card?

Key benefits include lounge access, cashback opportunities, dining privileges, entertainment offers, and Visa Signature travel and lifestyle benefits.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 7:22 PM IST
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Tags: advertorial-disclaimerindia-pr-distributionmidnight-black-cardpersonalised-choicepremium-bankingsilver-card

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Which Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card Colour Matches Your Lifestyle

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Which Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card Colour Matches Your Lifestyle

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Which Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card Colour Matches Your Lifestyle
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Which Kotak811 Infinity Metal Debit Card Colour Matches Your Lifestyle
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