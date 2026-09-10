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Home > Business > Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App

Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App

Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App

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Last updated: September 10, 2026 20:15:10 IST

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Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App

The partnership brings global investing to Wizzmoni’s customers through a simple, digital experience powered by Appreciate’s GIFT City IFSC infrastructure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10: Wizzmoni Financial Services Limited (formerly Unimoni Financial Services Limited), one of India’s leading foreign exchange and financial services providers, today announced a strategic partnership with Appreciate, a global investing infrastructure platform, to enable its customers to invest in global markets seamlessly through the Wizz Financial App.

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Through the partnership, Wizzmoni will integrate Appreciate’s global investing infrastructure through an SDK, enabling retail and HNI customers to access US-listed stocks and Global Mutual Funds directly through the Wizz Financial App. The integration expands Wizzmoni’s financial services offering to include global investing, allowing customers to access global markets alongside its existing international payments and foreign exchange services.

The Wizz Financial App brings together Wizzmoni’s digital financial services, offering customers a single platform for managing their cross-border financial needs. With the addition of global investing, customers can access investment opportunities alongside services such as foreign exchange, international money transfers, travel and digital payments, creating a more connected digital experience.

The solution is built on Appreciate’s regulated GIFT City IFSC infrastructure, providing customers with a compliant route to international investing. Customers will be able to access US stocks with fractional investing from $1 and Global Mutual Funds from as low as $100, making global investments accessible across a wider range of investment sizes.

Key benefits for Wizzmoni customers

  • Access to US stocks and ETFs through Wizzmoni’s digital platform
  • Fractional investing from $1
  • Access to Global Mutual Funds
  • Simple digital onboarding and single-KYC journey
  • Multi-bank remittance support
  • Investment through the regulated GIFT City IFSC framework
  • A digital investment experience powered by Appreciate’s infrastructure

The partnership builds on Wizzmoni’s long-standing expertise in foreign exchange, international money movement and financial services. Wizzmoni currently serves customers through its nationwide network and digital channels, and is part of Wizz Financial, a global platform for payments and foreign exchange solutions.

For Wizzmoni, the partnership represents an expansion from facilitating cross-border money movement to enabling cross-border investing, giving customers a new way to deploy their international financial flows into global assets.

Amir Nagammy, Founder & CEO, Wizz Financial said: “Our vision at Wizz Financial has always been to empower our customers by breaking down complex financial barriers. Partnering with Appreciate marks a pivotal step in expanding the Wizzmoni’s ecosystem from cross-border remittances into true global wealth creation. By combining our deep trust, extensive physical footprint, and digital outreach with Appreciate’s robust investment infrastructure, we are making global diversification simple, transparent, and accessible for every Indian resident—no matter where they are located.”

C A Krishnan R, Director & CEO, Wizzmoni said: “With Indian retail investors & HNI customers increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios into global assets, offering a compliant and friction-free path under the RBI’s LRS framework is essential. Through this strategic tie-up, Wizzmoni combines digital speed with hands-on branch support. Whether our clients prefer a 100% self-serve digital experience on the app or hands-on guidance from our relationship managers in-branch, we are providing a secure, compliant, and frictionless pathway to global markets.”

Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate, said: “We believe that global investing should be as seamless as moving money across borders. Wizzmoni already has a strong relationship with customers through its foreign exchange and international financial services, making it a natural partner to take global investing to a much wider audience. Through this integration, we are bringing US stock investing into Wizzmoni’s existing digital journey, powered by our regulated GIFT City infrastructure.”

The partnership reflects the growing convergence between cross-border payments, foreign exchange and global investing, as Indian customers increasingly seek access to international markets and global investment opportunities.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 8:15 PM IST
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Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App

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Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App

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Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App
Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App
Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App
Wizz partners with Appreciate to enable seamless global Investing through Wizz Financial App

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