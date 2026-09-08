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Home > Business > World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!

World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!

World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!

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Last updated: September 8, 2026 16:14:10 IST

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World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!

New Delhi [India], September 8: The World Avocado Organisation (WAO), the global non-profit representing avocado growers, exporters and importers, is strengthening its focus on India with the launch of its 2026 campaign, building on years of growing consumer interest in the fruit and its place in the evolving Indian food culture.

Since beginning its India-focused initiatives, WAO has worked to move the conversation around avocados beyond a premium or occasional ingredient, highlighting their nutritional value, culinary versatility and potential to fit naturally into everyday Indian meals. In 2026, the organisation takes this journey forward with “Make Wellness Joyful,” inspiring consumers to discover that eating well can be as enjoyable as it is nutritious.

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With Indian consumers increasingly seeking foods that combine nutrition, convenience and great taste, avocados are finding new relevance across the day, from breakfast and quick snacks to salads, main courses, dips and desserts. WAO’s 2026 campaign aims to inspire consumers to look at avocados not simply as an imported fruit, but as a versatile ingredient that can complement familiar Indian flavours and cooking styles.

WAO Chairman Zac Bard said, “India continues to be an exciting and important market for avocados, and we are delighted to build on the momentum we have created over the past few years. What is particularly encouraging is the growing curiosity around avocados, not just among consumers, but also among chefs, nutritionists and the wider food community.”

“As Indian food culture continues to evolve, our continued aim is to make avocados more accessible and relevant to Indian consumers, and to show just how easily they can become part of everyday eating,” added Bard.

The 2026 campaign will bring together renowned Indian chefs, nutritionists, food creators and media voices to explore the many possibilities of avocados. Through recipes, culinary collaborations, educational initiatives and consumer-focused content, WAO will showcase how the fruit can be adapted to Indian tastes while highlighting its recognised nutritional benefits.

From traditional regional flavours to contemporary interpretations, the campaign will encourage consumers to experiment with avocados and discover new ways to make them part of their everyday meals.

As India’s food landscape continues to embrace global ingredients while celebrating its rich regional culinary heritage, WAO’s 2026 campaign seeks to put the avocado firmly within that conversation, making it more familiar, more accessible and more relevant to the Indian consumer.

About the World Avocado Organisation

The World Avocado Organisation (WAO) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2016, representing avocado growers, exporters and importers from around the world. WAO promotes avocado consumption by sharing information about its nutritional value and recognised health benefits, while also providing insights into avocado production, supply chains and sustainability.

To learn more about WAO, please visit www.worldavocadoorganisation.com

For further information: info@worldavocadoorganisation.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 8, 2026 4:14 PM IST
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World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!

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World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!

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World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!
World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!
World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!
World Avocado Organisation Deepens Its India Focus with 2026 Campaign, Bringing Avocados Closer to Everyday Indian Cuisine!

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