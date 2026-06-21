Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan

Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/msci-august-review-may-trigger-usd-32-billion-passive-inflows-into-indian-equities-jm-financial20260621143255"> <p class="title">MSCI August review may trigger USD 3.2 billion passive inflows into Indian equities: JM Financial</p> <a>

MSCI August review may trigger USD 3.2 billion passive inflows into Indian equities: JM Financial

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 18:25:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Sunday emphasised that practising yoga is an excellent way to message the world about prioritising health alongside the pursuit of wealth.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a grand wellness event held at the NSE Atrium in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Chauhan said that the International Day of Yoga was declared following a clarion call and dedicated efforts by the Prime Minister.

You Might Be Interested In

On the sidelines of the event, top financial leaders emphasised the critical need for mental resilience and physical well-being in the high-stakes world of trading.

Highlighting the global impact of the initiative, NSE MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan termed the day a testament to visionary leadership.

“It’s a clarion call by the Prime Minister, and because of his efforts, June 21st has been declared International Day of Yoga,” Chauhan told ANI.

Chauhan stressed that the practice serves as a vital reality check for professionals constantly driving the economy. “It’s a brilliant way to send a message to the world, also being healthy in addition to running after wealth. It’s a very zero-cost activity, and wherever you are, you can do Yoga. I think Yoga has a special place in human life,” he added.

Echoing these sentiments, Kamlesh Shroff, National President of the Association of NSE Members of India (ANMI), highlighted how yoga acts as an anchor during economic turbulence.

“… for everything that we do, we need a very sound physical body and mental agility, and with both these things, you are fit to do whether it be trading or whether it be on the mat, and stay illness-free,” Shroff told ANI, asserting that yoga should be treated as a compulsory practice.

Recalling his own journey, Shroff shared, “If you go back to 2008, the Lehman Brothers crisis, that’s when I actually did a diploma in yoga.” He explained that the ancient discipline provides invaluable psychological fortitude on the trading floor. “What really happens there is that with all the turbulences all around the place, you still remain ‘Sthithaprajna’ (a person of steady wisdom) and you tend to, within that noise, also be able to work very efficiently.”

The grand morning wellness session was successfully hosted by ANMI in collaboration with the NSE, drawing an overwhelming turnout of India’s top financial minds, market veterans, and marquee investors. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 6:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: anmiashish-chauhaninternational-day-of-yogakamlesh-shroffNSEwealthyoga

RELATED News

CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs

India's core sector growth slows to 0.5% YoY in May amid mixed sectoral performance

Global risks persist despite US-Iran truce, but India backed by strong fundamentals: RBI

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' on green trade barriers & FTAs kicks off in Delhi to safeguard export interests

Aadhaar App crosses 31 million downloads since launch

LATEST NEWS

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan
Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan
Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan
Yoga a zero-cost activity to balance wealth with health: NSE MD Ashish Kumar Chauhan

QUICK LINKS