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Home > Hollywood > 'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap Doctor Doom and Reed Richards costumes

'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap Doctor Doom and Reed Richards costumes

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/we-lost-one-of-the-greats-of-stage160hugh-jackman-ian-mckellen-mourn-passing-of-their-x-men-co-star-patrick-stewart20261030082216"> <p class="title">"We lost one of the greats of stage": Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen mourn passing of their 'X-Men' co-star Patrick Stewart</p> <a>

"We lost one of the greats of stage": Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen mourn passing of their 'X-Men' co-star Patrick Stewart

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Last updated: November 1, 2026 12:52:13 IST

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'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap Doctor Doom and Reed Richards costumes

Los Angeles [US], November 1 (ANI): Robert Downey Jr. and Pedro Pascal surprised Marvel fans with a playful costume swap, with the two actors sharing a video in which they trade the looks of their respective Marvel characters, Doctor Doom and Reed Richards.

In an Instagram post captioned, “Victor. Richard. Costume swap!”, Downey is seen wearing the classic blue suit and white harness associated with the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards, complete with the iconic ‘4’ insignia.

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Pascal, meanwhile, sports a rugged green hoodie and cloak, referencing Downey’s Doctor Doom character in the upcoming ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

The unexpected wardrobe exchange has generated considerable excitement among fans, with the video attracting millions of likes and prompting multiverse-themed jokes in the comments.

Some fans even dubbed the imagined crossover a glimpse into “Earth 420”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr)

Downey is set to play the formidable villain Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, while Pascal is widely celebrated for his portrayal of Reed Richards in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four films.

Meanwhile, Downey and Chris Evans recently shared a special Diwali message for their Indian fans. The actors, who will appear as Doctor Doom and Steve Rogers in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, extended their festive wishes through an exclusive video message.

In the video, the two actors said, “Namaste India! What we love about Diwali is it marks the closing of one chapter and beginning of another…that’s something we know a lot about, except instead of moving from dark to light, I think it might be going in the other direction…Happy Diwali and we will see you in Avengers: Doomsday …You Bet!”

Adding to the excitement for Indian audiences, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is scheduled to release in Indian theatres a day before its US release, which is December 17.

Although the makers have kept most details of the film’s storyline under wraps, Downey’s Doctor Doom is expected to emerge as the superheroes’ formidable adversary.

The recently released second trailer, unveiled at Disney’s D23 fan convention, offers a closer look at the villain and his confrontation with some of Marvel’s biggest superhero teams.

The two-minute preview features Doctor Doom facing the Fantastic Four, Avengers and X-Men as they prepare to take on the powerful antagonist. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 1, 2026 12:52 PM IST
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Tags: avengers doomsdaydoctor doomFantastic FourMarvelpedro pascalreed-richardsrobert downey jr

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'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap Doctor Doom and Reed Richards costumes

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'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap Doctor Doom and Reed Richards costumes

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'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap Doctor Doom and Reed Richards costumes
'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap Doctor Doom and Reed Richards costumes
'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap Doctor Doom and Reed Richards costumes
'Avengers: Doomsday' stars Robert Downey Jr, Pedro Pascal swap Doctor Doom and Reed Richards costumes

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