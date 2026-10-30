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Home > Hollywood > Makers eye 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 3 renewal  

Makers eye 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 3 renewal  

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ranbir-kapoor-reunites-with-yeh-jawaani-hai-deewani-co-star-at-ramayana-la-premiere20261030231615"> <p class="title">Ranbir Kapoor reunites with 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' co-star at Ramayana LA premiere</p> <a>

Ranbir Kapoor reunites with 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' co-star at Ramayana LA premiere

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Last updated: October 30, 2026 23:42:12 IST

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Makers eye 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 3 renewal  

Washington DC [US], October 30 (ANI): The makers of ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ are currently planning the third instalment of the series, but with some major changes, reported Variety. 

According to the outlet, Season 3 of the show would be helmed by a new showrunner and new writers, and would feature new Titans from Legendary’s Monsterverse.

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The series originally debuted on Apple TV in 2023, with the second season launching in February 2026.

According to the outlet, still in the works, though, is the spinoff series starring Wyatt Russell as Col. Lee Shaw. That show will follow Shaw on a mission in 1984 as he tries to prevent the Soviets from unleashing a devastating new Titan.

Chris Black and Matt Faction originally created “Monarch,” with Black serving as showrunner and executive producer on Season 2.

Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures are also executive producers on the show, with Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Lawrence Trilling, and Andrew Colville executive producing Season 2.

Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

Harold will serve as showrunner on the spinoff series, with Harold also developing multiple series within the world of the Legendary Monsterverse.

In addition to Russell, the cast includes Millie Brady, Pilou Asbaek, Corey Stoll, Ralph Ineson, Nyasha Hatendi, Connie Nielsen and Stana Katic. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 11:42 PM IST
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Makers eye 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 3 renewal  

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Makers eye 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 3 renewal  

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Makers eye 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 3 renewal  
Makers eye 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 3 renewal  
Makers eye 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 3 renewal  
Makers eye 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Season 3 renewal  

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