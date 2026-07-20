'Avengers: Doomsday' trailer unveils first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

Los Angeles [US], July 20 (ANI): And the wait is over. The official trailer of Robert Downey Jr.-starrer ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ was unveiled on Monday evening.

The trailer shows the Marvel heroes assembling as Doctor Doom prepares to wreak multiverse-crossing war on the heroes. Thor faces off against Doom and also reunites with Chris Evans’ Captain America, making his long-awaited return to the MCU after “Avengers: Endgame.” Several of Fox’s “X-Men” characters also officially cross over into the Avengers’ universe, including Professor Xavier, Magneto, Mystique, Cyclops and Channing Tatum’s Gambit from “Deadpool and Wolverine.” After hitting the big screen last year, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts are also back to help the Avengers save the multiverse, as per Variety.

Check out the trailer here

‘Doomsday’ is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, followed by ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ a year later.

The details for Robert Downey Jr’s turn as Doctor Doom haven’t been fully explained, but Doom is likely a variant of Iron Man from another universe. He briefly appeared, though his face was hidden, in the post-credits scene of “Fantastic Four: First Steps.”

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia. (ANI)

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