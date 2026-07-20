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Home > Hollywood > 'Masters of the Universe' sets Prime Video streaming release date

'Masters of the Universe' sets Prime Video streaming release date

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/iict-joins-mib-delegation-to-south-korea-and-japan-to-boost-avgc-xr-ties20260720230244"> <p class="title">IICT joins MIB delegation to South Korea and Japan to boost AVGC-XR ties</p> <a>

IICT joins MIB delegation to South Korea and Japan to boost AVGC-XR ties

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Last updated: July 20, 2026 23:32:10 IST

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'Masters of the Universe' sets Prime Video streaming release date

Los Angeles [US], July 20 (ANI): ‘Masters of the Universe’ is all set to kickstart its OTT journey. The film will be out on Prime Video on July 22.

The film is based on the universe created by Mattel in 1982 and marks the franchise’s second live-action adaption, with the first premiering in 1987 and starring Dolph Lundgren.

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Nicholas Galitzine plays Adam Glenn, aka He-Man, who must protect his home planet of Eternia from the evil forces of Skeletor, played by Jared Leto. The film also stars Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-at-Arms, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Charlotte Riley, Morena Baccarin, Artie Wilkinson-Hunt, Eire Farrell and more, as per Variety.

Travis Knight directed the movie with Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Robbie Brenner and DeVon Franklin producing. Chris Butler penned the script, who joined after initial drafts were written by David Callaham and Aaron and Adam Nee.

Released in theaters on June 5, Masters of the Universe opened to USD 29.3 million in North America during its debut weekend, finishing No. 2 at the box office behind Scary Movie. Produced on a reported budget of around USD 200 million, the film underwent a lengthy development journey, passing through Netflix, Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures before Amazon MGM acquired the rights in 2024. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 20, 2026 11:32 PM IST
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'Masters of the Universe' sets Prime Video streaming release date

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'Masters of the Universe' sets Prime Video streaming release date
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'Masters of the Universe' sets Prime Video streaming release date

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