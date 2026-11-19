Los Angeles [US], November 19 (ANI): Hollywood actor Chris Pratt is set to star in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming science-fiction family drama ‘The Traveler’, based on the novel by Joseph Eckert, as part of a new three-year first-look producing deal signed with the studio through his production banner, Indivisible Productions, according to Variety.

Under the agreement, Pratt will develop and produce projects for Paramount and potentially star in select films. ‘The Traveler’ is among the projects being developed under the arrangement.

Based on Eckert’s novel, ‘The Traveler’ follows a reluctant time traveller and his son, exploring the bond between them across generations and time. The story is described as “an adventure full of heartbreak, hope and futures beyond imagination”, with its central theme revolving around a father-son relationship that even millennia cannot break.

Filmmakers Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein will direct the project, based on a screenplay written by Justin Rhodes. The film will be produced by Adam Rosenberg and Jules Daly, as per the outlet.

Another project included in Pratt’s deal is ‘Miami Heat’, written by Brad Copeland, known for ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’. Pratt is attached to star in and produce the film alongside Hutch Parker, who previously worked on ‘Venom: The Last Dance’.

Pratt was also among the actors featured in Paramount’s CinemaCon presentation earlier this year, when David Ellison outlined his vision for the studio under the Skydance umbrella. The presentation included a scene featuring Pratt in an executive dining room alongside filmmaker Jon M. Chu, Molly Ringwald, Miles Teller, Damson Idris, Isabel May, Will Smith and James Wan.

The deal comes amid Pratt’s continued success in major Hollywood franchises. His films have collectively earned more than USD 15 billion at the worldwide box office, including his appearances in Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ trilogy and ‘Avengers’ films, Universal’s ‘Jurassic World’ franchise and his voice role as Mario in the ‘Super Mario Bros.’ films, according to Variety.

The latest film in the Mario franchise, ‘The Super Mario Galaxy’ movie, debuted in April and has grossed more than USD 1 billion globally.

Meanwhile, Pratt is gearing up for the release of ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’, an Apple TV film that he has produced and stars in. Based on Jocko Willink’s bestselling children’s novel, the film is scheduled to premiere on November 25.

Pratt began his acting career on television, appearing in shows such as ‘Everwood’ and ‘Parks and Recreation’. He later returned to television in 2022 with ‘The Terminal List’, an action thriller series streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which he produces and stars in. Its second season, titled ‘The Terminal List: True Believer’, debuted on the streaming platform last month, according to Variety. (ANI)

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