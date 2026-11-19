New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): The wait is finally over for gaming enthusiasts as Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) officially launched in India at midnight on Thursday, bringing an end to more than 13 years of anticipation since the release of its predecessor, GTA V, in September 2013.

Estimated to have cost upwards of USD 1 billion to develop, the latest instalment in the popular video game franchise has already generated approximately USD 1.1 billion in pre-order revenue, according to digital intelligence company Sensor Tower, making it the largest pre-order launch in history.

The game, which was released across regions at midnight local time, is currently available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Players can also access it on Xbox One through Xbox Cloud Gaming. However, Rockstar Games has not yet released the PC version or announced a confirmed launch date for it.

You can pre-load Grand Theft Auto VI on PS5 now before it launches November 19 #psindia #GTA6 — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) November 18, 2026

Depending on the console, players may require up to 212GB of available storage space to install GTA 6. The download process could take several hours depending on internet speeds. Connecting the console directly to a router through an Ethernet cable could significantly reduce download times.

In India, the Standard Edition of GTA 6 is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499. The Ultimate Edition includes additional vehicles, weapons, outfits and other in-game benefits alongside the content available in the Standard Edition, according to the Mashable website.

Players who made pre-order purchases before November 20 are eligible for bonuses. The included one-month GTA+ subscription offer must be claimed by March 31, 2027. However, players should note that the subscription automatically renews as a paid plan unless cancelled.

Before starting the game, players should ensure that the preloaded version and all required updates are complete, sign in to the correct console account, redeem any download code included with a boxed copy and ensure that their controllers are sufficiently charged.

Like its predecessor, GTA 6 features more than one main protagonist. The game is set in the fictional Vice City, based on Miami, Florida, and centres on criminal couple Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, whose lives resemble those of the notorious American crime duo Bonnie and Clyde.

Bonnie and Clyde were killed by US law enforcement officials in 1934 during an ambush, following more than two years of robbing banks and killing police officers.

The new instalment is expected to feature even more crime and violence than previous editions. Reports suggest that completing the main storyline could take approximately 50 hours, while achieving 100 per cent completion could require as many as 200 hours, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

The game’s map is expected to be roughly twice the size of the one featured in GTA V, with hundreds of enterable buildings, more than 170 animal species and enhanced artificial intelligence (AI), potentially making it the most realistic instalment in the franchise to date.

The wanted system, which is generally triggered when players commit crimes, has also been revamped. Players will be able to reach a maximum wanted level of six stars for the most serious offences, while comparatively minor crimes could attract a single star.

Rockstar Games has also focused on replicating investigative processes used by real-life police. Non-playable characters (NPCs), or computer-controlled characters, will be able to alert the police when they witness a crime.

Security cameras will also be capable of capturing Jason and Lucia, providing law enforcement officers with additional information about their activities. Officers will gather several clues about crimes committed by the protagonists, requiring players to take multiple steps to avoid detection, including changing their appearance and switching vehicles.

GTA 6 is currently listed as a single-player experience at launch, with Rockstar Games yet to confirm a release date for GTA Online.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has emerged as one of the biggest names in the global gaming industry, which generated more than USD 201 billion for the global economy in 2025, according to Newzoo.

The commercial success of the franchise is also reflected in the performance of its previous instalment. Reports suggest that GTA V Online continues to generate an average of USD 1.3 million per day for Rockstar Games.

Meanwhile, economists have predicted that GTA 6 could cost the United States up to USD 1 billion in lost productivity as players devote time to the highly anticipated release, according to Al Jazeera.

With its expanded map, multiple protagonists, enhanced artificial intelligence, revamped police mechanics and new gameplay features, GTA 6 arrives with enormous expectations, following more than a decade of anticipation among gamers worldwide. (ANI)

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