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Home > Hollywood > Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton"

Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/taylor-swift-mourns-demise-of-dolly-parton-says-her-legacy-will-be-an-everlasting-one20260826103755"> <p class="title">Taylor Swift mourns demise of Dolly Parton, says "her legacy will be an everlasting one"</p> <a>

Taylor Swift mourns demise of Dolly Parton, says "her legacy will be an everlasting one"

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Last updated: August 26, 2026 11:30:16 IST

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Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton"

Los Angeles [US], August 26 (ANI): Legendary musician and philanthropist Dolly Parton wanted her final resting place to be a “beautiful bed of plush cotton” after a lifetime spent in the spotlight, her nephew Brian Seaver revealed following the country music legend’s death at 80, E! News reported.

Seaver shared the details of Parton’s final wish in a video posted on her Instagram on August 25, shortly after announcing her death. He said Parton had personally told him how she wanted to be remembered and where she wanted to rest.

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“Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy,” Seaver said. “He farmed the soil. She farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.”

“Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi,” he added. “May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you,” E! News reported.

Seaver, who served as Parton’s head of security for more than two decades after taking over the role from his father Larry, also revealed that she had asked him years ago to make the announcement about her death.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” he said. “As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now,” as per the outlet.

“It is an honour, an honour that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness,” Seaver added. “But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.”

He said Parton took great pride in the impact she had on the people around her and those who admired her from afar.

“By her example, we believed that anything was possible,” Seaver said. “She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”

“My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you,” he added, according to E! News.

Parton had stepped back from touring in recent months because of health complications. During a rare appearance at her Dollywood theme park in March, she addressed her health and reassured fans that she was not retiring.

“I’ve been not touring, as you know,” Parton said. “I’ve had a few little health issues, and we’re taking good care of them.”

The singer also revealed that she needed time to recover after being “worn down and worn out grieving over” the death of her husband, Carl Dean, who died at 82 in March 2025.

Despite taking time away from touring, Parton insisted she had no plans to retire.

“I’ve just been doing a lot of writing, a lot of thinking, a lot of praying and a lot of getting ready for a lot of new stuff coming up for the rest of this whole year,” she said.

“So, be ready for me. I ain’t done, I ain’t near done,” Parton added.

Parton died at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, according to her representative. Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow artists around the world, as her music, philanthropy and unmistakable personality continue to shape her enduring legacy, according to E! News. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 26, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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Tags: Country musicdolly-partonfinal-wishhealth-complicationslegacymusic iconnew-projectsphilanthropyplush-cottonRetirement

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Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton"

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Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton"

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Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton"
Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton"
Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton"
Dolly Parton's final wish revealed: Wanted to be buried in "a beautiful bed of plush cotton"

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