LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/sanjay-mishra-visits-puri-jagannatha-temple20260825144422"> <p class="title">Sanjay Mishra visits Puri Jagannatha temple</p> <a>

Sanjay Mishra visits Puri Jagannatha temple

Written By:
Last updated: August 25, 2026 15:41:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works

Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): Paramount Pictures is in early development on a sequel to the popular 2003 romantic comedy ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’, with Kate Hudson set to produce and the studio hoping to reunite her with co-star Matthew McConaughey.

A source close to the project confirmed to Deadline that Hudson will produce alongside Stacey Sher.

You Might Be Interested In

The intention is for Hudson and McConaughey to return as stars, although the project remains in its early stages and there are currently no cast attachments.

The sequel does not yet have a logline or a writer attached, with further details expected as development progresses.

Directed by Donald Petrie, the original film followed magazine writer Andie Anderson, played by Hudson, and advertising executive Benjamin Barry, portrayed by McConaughey. The two enter a relationship with conflicting agendas: Andie intends to drive Benjamin away for a magazine story, while Benjamin bets that he can make her fall in love with him within 10 days. Their plans are complicated when genuine feelings develop.

‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ was released in February 2003 and went on to gross more than USD 178 million worldwide, as per Deadline.

Kristen Buckley, Brian Regan and Burr Steers wrote the screenplay, while Lynda Obst, Robert Evans and Christine Peters produced the film.

Hudson, who recently earned her second Oscar nomination for the Focus Features drama ‘Song Sung Blue’, currently stars in Netflix’s comedy ‘Running Point’, which is heading into its third season.

Sher’s recent producing credits include A24’s ‘Heretic’ and Chris Pine’s ‘Poolman’. Her upcoming projects include Michael Showalter’s Amazon MGM thriller ‘Verity,’ based on Colleen Hoover’s novel and scheduled for release on October 2.

She is also producing David Fincher’s sequel to ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, which is set to release in IMAX on November 25 before arriving on Netflix on December 23. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 25, 2026 3:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: andie-andersondonald-petrieentertainment industryfilm-developmenthollywood-sequelkate-hudsonmatthew-mcconaugheymovie-newsparamount-picturesromantic comedystacey-sher

RELATED News

Jessica Simpson confirms Netflix documentary on her life, career to release in 2027

'Legends' returning for second season

Orlando Bloom to be honoured with Filming Italy International Award at Venice Film Festival

Pixar's 'Cars' to come back to theatres on film's 20th anniversary

Kit Harington to play Gilderoy Lockhart in 'Harry Potter' Season 2

LATEST NEWS

Analysis-US leveraged single-stock ETF boom may be cooling

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works

Morari Bapu’s Harvard Ram Katha Bridges Indian Classical Knowledge and Global Academia

Droids pull their weight in new tug-of-war event at World Humanoid Robot Games

BRIEF-Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial Group Plans A-Share Buyback

AI chipmaker Enflame sets subscription date for near $900 million Shanghai IPO

Alabama launches probe into OpenAI after Hugging Face breach

CEP, IIT Delhi Opens Admissions for Fourth Batch of Certificate Programme in Applied Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

Bergwijn hat-trick lifts Al Ittihad past Al Hazem

BRIEF-CECEP Techand Ecology&Environment H1 Net Loss At 1.6 Billion Yuan

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works
'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works
'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works
'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' sequel in works

QUICK LINKS