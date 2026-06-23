Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

Los Angeles [US], June 22 (ANI): After a theatrical run, Hugh Jackman-starrer ‘The Sheep Detectives’ is all set to kickstart its digital journey on Prime Video.

Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Tosin Cole with Hong Chau and Emma Thompson Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan, Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein, and Rhys Darby also feature in key roles.

Screenplay by Craig Mazin, screen story by Craig Mazin and directed by Kyle Balda, The Sheep Detectives is coming to Prime Video Worldwide on June 24.

In this witty, new breed of mystery, George (Hugh Jackman) is a shepherd who reads detective novels to his beloved sheep every night, assuming they can’t possibly understand. But when a mysterious incident disrupts life on the farm, the sheep realize they must become the detectives. As they follow the clues and investigate human suspects, they prove that even sheep can be brilliant crime-solvers, read a press note.

Jackman also shared the update on his Instagram account.

“The Sheep Detectives are coming to your house. June 24th @primevideo #thesheepdetectives,” he captioned the post.

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‘The Sheep Detectives’ is based on Leonie Swann’s 2005 novel Three Bags Full and is written by Craig Mazin. (ANI)

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