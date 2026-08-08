"If you love it, great. If you don't, no problem": Dwayne Johnson defends 'Moana' amid mixed reviews

Washington DC [US], August 8 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson has defended Disney’s live-action ‘Moana’ remake following its mixed critical reception, saying he remains proud of the film despite the criticism, according to Variety.

Johnson, who stars in the movie, told People that the initial reviews had been encouraging before the critical response shifted.

“Our first two reviews came out,” Johnson said. “I’ll never forget it … They were amazing. I was like, ‘Wow.’ [Then] it went another way, as sometimes happens.”

The actor said he understands that mixed reviews are part of the entertainment business and that he and his wife discussed the criticism at home while focusing on the film’s longer-term impact.

“That’s just the way it goes because we’re in this business,” Johnson said. “My wife and I had a lot of these conversations at home, at the kitchen island late at night when the babies are asleep.”

He said their conversations centered on looking beyond the immediate reaction to the movie.

“The challenge was, ‘OK, let’s remember, though, what’s going to be beyond this opening weekend. Let’s remember what’s happening right now and the noise that’s happening right now,'” Johnson said, according to Variety.

Despite the lack of strong critical support, Johnson said he is proud of the remake and believes it has succeeded in bringing happiness to audiences.

“If you love it, great. If you don’t, no problem,” Johnson said.

The live-action Moana currently holds a 31 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes and 42 per cent on Metacritic. However, some critics offered a more positive assessment. Variety was among the kinder reviews, with critic Owen Gleiberman writing, “The remake of ‘Moana’ can’t, and shouldn’t, replace the original. But it earns a place alongside it.”

The film has also faced a softer-than-expected box office performance.

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro acknowledged that Moana’s box office results had been below expectations, while highlighting the wider value of the company’s major franchises.

“Even when our franchise films don’t meet our box office expectations, as with the ‘Mandalorian and Grogu’ and the live-action ‘Moana,’ our investments in these core properties fuel other parts of our company,” D’Amaro said, according to Variety. (ANI)

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