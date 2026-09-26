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Home > Hollywood > John Goodman bags pivotal role in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3

John Goodman bags pivotal role in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/7th-nadi-utsav-concludes-with-call-to-reconnect-people-with-rivers-and-their-cultural-heritage16020260926212537"> <p class="title">7th Nadi Utsav concludes with call to reconnect people with rivers and their cultural heritage </p> <a>

7th Nadi Utsav concludes with call to reconnect people with rivers and their cultural heritage 

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Last updated: September 26, 2026 22:03:13 IST

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John Goodman bags pivotal role in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26 (ANI): Audiences will get to see several new additions in the third season of ‘The Last of US’. 

John Goodman, Ian Alexander, and Laura Bailey have joined HBO’s upcoming series based on the acclaimed video game franchise.

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 HBO made the announcement Saturday, as September 26 is a key date in Last of Us lore: It’s when the cordyceps outbreak sets the events of both the video games and the TV series in motion, as per The Hollywood Reporter. 

Goodman (The Righteous Gemstones, Digger) and Alexander (Star Trek: Discovery) will play Joey and Paco, a “friendly duo” who call themselves the “Heroes of the Highway.” Bailey (Critical Role) is set to play Elizabeth, one of the leaders of a religious sect called the Seraphites.

The three actors join fellow Jason Ritter, Patrick Wilson, Clea DuVall and Jorge Lendeborg Jr. in the season three cast along with returning stars Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna, Jeffrey Wright, Ariella Barer, Tati Gabrielle and Spencer Lord. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 26, 2026 10:03 PM IST
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John Goodman bags pivotal role in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3

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John Goodman bags pivotal role in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3

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John Goodman bags pivotal role in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3
John Goodman bags pivotal role in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3
John Goodman bags pivotal role in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3
John Goodman bags pivotal role in ‘The Last of Us’ Season 3

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