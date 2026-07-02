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Home > Hollywood > Josh Gad to join Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper in 'Ocean's 11' prequel

Josh Gad to join Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper in 'Ocean's 11' prequel

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/srk-preity-zintas-kal-ho-naa-ho-draws-full-crowd-during-morocco-screening-director-nikkhil-advani-says-my-heart-is-full20260702172838"> <p class="title">SRK, Preity Zinta's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' draws full crowd during Morocco screening, director Nikkhil Advani says "My heart is full"</p> <a>

SRK, Preity Zinta's 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' draws full crowd during Morocco screening, director Nikkhil Advani says "My heart is full"

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 20:17:11 IST

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Josh Gad to join Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper in 'Ocean's 11' prequel

Los Angeles [US], July 2 (ANI): Hollywood actor Josh Gad has joined Margot Robbie and Bradley Cooper starrer upcoming ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel at Warner Bros, as per a Variety report.

Gad has been confirmed for a significant role in the period heist film, sources told the outlet. Casting for the prequel has arrived at a steady clip, with the makers now gearing up for production.

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Since the original 1960 film ‘Ocean’s 11’, which featured Rat Pack members Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, Peter Lawford, and Dean Martin, the heist movie franchise has been attracting A-list and award-winning talent.

The latest instalment stands no different, as Oscar nominee Wagner Moura has been roped in to play the villain and Monica Barbaro is also signing to join the cast.

Meanwhile, Josh Gad’s casting adds to his schedule, which already has the anticipated ‘Space Balls: The New One’ from Paramount Pictures, sequels to the animated franchises ‘Angry Birds’ and ‘Frozen’, and the feature adaptation of ‘Oh, The Places You Will Go’ with Ariana Grande.

He has also upped his TV deal with 20th Century Television.

Details about the ‘Ocean’s’ prequel film have been kept under wraps; however, Margot Robbie did tease a few points at the CinemaCon presentation this spring.

“Before Danny Ocean ever set foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows — his parents. You’ll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix,” Robbie said, referencing the con-man and ringleader of the Las Vegas casino caper in ‘Ocean’s 11’.

Bradley Cooper wrote the screenplay and is directing the film, which is slated to hit theatres on June 25, 2027.

He is also producing the project alongside LuckyChap, the company led by Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, Milan Popelka and Robbie. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 8:17 PM IST
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Tags: Bradley Cooperheist-filmhollywoodjosh-gadMargot Robbieoceans-11prequel

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Josh Gad to join Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper in 'Ocean's 11' prequel

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Josh Gad to join Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper in 'Ocean's 11' prequel

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Josh Gad to join Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper in 'Ocean's 11' prequel
Josh Gad to join Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper in 'Ocean's 11' prequel
Josh Gad to join Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper in 'Ocean's 11' prequel
Josh Gad to join Margot Robbie, Bradley Cooper in 'Ocean's 11' prequel

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