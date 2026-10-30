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Home > Hollywood > Justin Long joins Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne in Mary Bronstein's drama 'Nasty'

Justin Long joins Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne in Mary Bronstein's drama 'Nasty'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/mohanlals-collaboration-with-director-anoop-sathyan-begins-filming-after-puja-ceremony20261030224839"> <p class="title">Mohanlal's collaboration with director Anoop Sathyan begins filming after puja ceremony</p> <a>

Mohanlal's collaboration with director Anoop Sathyan begins filming after puja ceremony

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Last updated: October 30, 2026 23:06:12 IST

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Justin Long joins Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne in Mary Bronstein's drama 'Nasty'

Los Angeles [US], October 30 (ANI): Actor Justin Long has joined the cast of the upcoming drama ‘Nasty’, starring Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne, which is being directed by Mary Bronstein for Warner Bros.’ speciality label Clockwork, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Long will play Byrne’s brother in the film, who serves as the co-coach of a competitive gymnastics team. Although his character is popular among the gymnasts, he has a hidden dark side.

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Ortega will portray a talented gymnast who is fighting for a place on the Olympic gymnastics team, while Byrne will play her coach, a maternal figure who is also manipulative and exploitative, as per the outlet.

Written by Isabella Jarosz, ‘Nasty’ is currently a working title. The drama follows the young athlete as she attempts to overcome her biggest opponent, her own coach, while pursuing her Olympic ambitions.

The screenplay featured on the 2024 Black List, an annual compilation of the most-liked unproduced screenplays in Hollywood. The project has also been described as a “Black Swan in the world of competitive gymnastics”, drawing comparisons with the psychological drama centred on the demanding world of professional ballet, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

The film is being produced by LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley, Bronte Payne and Morgan Begg, alongside Ortega.

The project also marks a reunion between Byrne and director Bronstein following the actress’ Academy Award-nominated performance in ‘If I Had Legs I’d Kick You’, which was directed by Bronstein.

Production on ‘Nasty’ is scheduled to begin in mid-November in New Orleans.

Further details about the film’s release date and additional cast members have not yet been announced. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 11:06 PM IST
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Justin Long joins Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne in Mary Bronstein's drama 'Nasty'

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Justin Long joins Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne in Mary Bronstein's drama 'Nasty'
Justin Long joins Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne in Mary Bronstein's drama 'Nasty'
Justin Long joins Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne in Mary Bronstein's drama 'Nasty'
Justin Long joins Jenna Ortega, Rose Byrne in Mary Bronstein's drama 'Nasty'

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