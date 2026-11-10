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Home > Hollywood > Nicole Avant to receive Visionary Producer Award at Bahamas International Film Festival

Nicole Avant to receive Visionary Producer Award at Bahamas International Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/ridley-scott-to-accept-honorary-oscar-remotely-after-medical-procedure-miss-governors-awards-ceremony20261110192513"> <p class="title">Ridley Scott to accept honorary Oscar remotely after medical procedure, miss Governors Awards ceremony</p> <a>

Ridley Scott to accept honorary Oscar remotely after medical procedure, miss Governors Awards ceremony

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Last updated: November 10, 2026 20:15:17 IST

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Nicole Avant to receive Visionary Producer Award at Bahamas International Film Festival

Nassau [Bahamas], November 10 (ANI): Producer and former United States Ambassador to the Bahamas Nicole Avant will receive the Visionary Producer Award at this year’s Bahamas International Film Festival (BIFF). She will also be bestowed with the title of Honorary Patron of the festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

The honour marks a homecoming for Avant, who attended the 2009 edition of the festival during her tenure as the US Ambassador to the Bahamas. She will be recognised during the opening night gala of this year’s festival, whose main programme will run from December 10 to 14 in Nassau, following a three-day event featuring a screenwriters residency and select film screenings in Harbour Island.

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The Visionary Producer Award recognises Avant’s body of work as a producer, particularly her efforts to bring powerful and often untold stories to the screen.

Announcing the honour, BIFF founder and executive director Leslie Vanderpool praised Avant’s contributions to the film industry and the Bahamas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

“Nicole Avant is a powerhouse in her own right: a producer, author and diplomat who has opened doors wherever she has gone, and her contribution to the Bahamas is part of its record,” Vanderpool said in a statement. “This honour reflects the regard in which she is held, not only by this festival, but by the film industry around the globe and The Bahamas as a whole.”

Avant, who is married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, produced the 2019 Netflix documentary The Black Godfather, which chronicles the life and legacy of her father, legendary music executive Clarence Avant. The film was named among the National Board of Review’s Top Documentaries of the Year and received Emmy and NAACP Image Award nominations.

She later executive produced the award-winning 2021 film Trees of Peace, which follows four women who form an unlikely bond while seeking refuge during the Rwandan genocide. In 2024, she served as a producer on Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight, based on the true story of the first all-Black female battalion to serve overseas during World War II. The film won five NAACP Image Awards and received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Storytelling has also been central to Avant’s work beyond film production. She began her career in promotions at A&M Records before becoming vice president at Interior Music Publishing, where she oversaw artist relations and music licensing.

In 2023, she added author to her credits with the publication of her memoir, Think You’ll Be Happy, which became an instant national bestseller. A children’s book is also in development.

Recalling her association with the festival, Avant said she and her husband had been fortunate to be part of its early years and welcomed the opportunity to return as an honouree.

“One of my earliest and fondest memories as the U.S. Ambassador to The Bahamas was meeting Leslie Vanderpool and everyone from the Bahamas International Film Festival,” Avant said in a statement. “My husband Ted and I were fortunate to be a part of this festival in its early years, and it has been a joy to watch it grow into a platform that gives filmmakers from The Bahamas and around the globe a place to be seen and heard. I have only the fondest memories of serving and living in The Bahamas. To return as this year’s honoree, and to celebrate producers and the power of storytelling, truly feels like a beautiful homecoming.”

With Avant’s participation serving as inspiration, this year’s festival will place a special focus on producers and their role in taking stories from conception to the screen.

BIFF will host a Producers Lab throughout the festival, featuring sessions on producing, pitching and development. The initiative will provide Bahamian and international filmmakers with an opportunity to strengthen their skills and take their projects towards the market, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 10, 2026 8:15 PM IST
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Tags: bahamasbifffilm-festivalhonorary-patronnicole-avantproducer-awardvisionary-producer

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Nicole Avant to receive Visionary Producer Award at Bahamas International Film Festival

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Nicole Avant to receive Visionary Producer Award at Bahamas International Film Festival

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Nicole Avant to receive Visionary Producer Award at Bahamas International Film Festival
Nicole Avant to receive Visionary Producer Award at Bahamas International Film Festival
Nicole Avant to receive Visionary Producer Award at Bahamas International Film Festival
Nicole Avant to receive Visionary Producer Award at Bahamas International Film Festival

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