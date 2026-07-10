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Home > Hollywood > "No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening

"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening

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Published: July 10, 2026 22:54:09 IST

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"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening

"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Matt Damon arrived in India on Friday for the Mumbai special screening of their upcoming film ‘The Odyssey’.

The actors were accompanied by Academy Award-winning director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas, who also graced the screening.

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"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening

Addressing the audience, the trio expressed great delight at receiving a warm reception in India, further sharing high hopes for the film’s release in the country.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for always welcoming us with such open arms, happiness, excitement, grace and love. No one brings an energy to a movie theatre as you do here in India,” Tom Holland told the audience.

"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening

Notably, the atmosphere reached a fever pitch as Tom Holland took to the stage during the film screening, drawing the loudest cheers of the evening from an electrified audience.

Fans, who had been eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the Hollywood star, erupted into thunderous applause the moment he appeared, with the auditorium echoing with screams and standing ovations.

"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening

Making his appearance even more special, Holland warmly acknowledged the crowd with a respectful ‘namaste’ gesture, earning yet another round of applause.

For the event, Tom Holland kept it simple in a white shirt and black trousers, while Matt Damon chose a striped round-neck tshirt with blue pants.

Nolan was dressed in a crisp white shirt, paired with a black blazer and beige trousers.

Earlier in the day, ‘The Odyssey’ director Christopher Nolan and his lead stars Tom Holland and Matt Damon were spotted in the city. Witnessing the excited fans and media gathered around, Holland made sure to greet them. He also stepped out to wave at his fans.

‘The Odyssey’ is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases on July 17, 2026. The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 10:54 PM IST
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Tags: christopher nolanfilm releaseHollywood starsMatt Damonmumbai-screeningthe odysseytom holland

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"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening

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"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening

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"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening
"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening
"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening
"No one brings an energy as you do here in India": Tom Holland praises fans at 'The Odyssey' Mumbai screening

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