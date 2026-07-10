Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood star Tom Holland on Friday arrived in Mumbai ahead of their film The Odyssey’s India premiere.

Several visuals captured by the paps surfaced online in which Nolan and Tom Holland were seen checking into the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Holland also waved at the shutterbugs with a smile on his face.

Matt Damon is also expected to join the promotional events.

Recently, Damon described ‘The Odyssey’ as the “hardest movie” he has ever worked on.

“It was by far the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there’s no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff,” he said, as quoted by Page Six

‘The Odyssey’ is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases on July 17, 2026. The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. (ANI)

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