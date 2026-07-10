Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/bengal-minister-indranil-khan-visits-actor-rajesh-sharma-in-kolkata-amid-health-scare20260710181324"> <p class="title">Bengal: Minister Indranil Khan visits actor Rajesh Sharma in Kolkata amid health scare</p> <a>

Bengal: Minister Indranil Khan visits actor Rajesh Sharma in Kolkata amid health scare

Written By:
Last updated: July 10, 2026 18:36:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and Hollywood star Tom Holland on Friday arrived in Mumbai ahead of their film The Odyssey’s India premiere.

Several visuals captured by the paps surfaced online in which Nolan and Tom Holland were seen checking into the iconic Taj Mahal Palace hotel. Holland also waved at the shutterbugs with a smile on his face.

You Might Be Interested In

Matt Damon is also expected to join the promotional events.

Recently, Damon described ‘The Odyssey’ as the “hardest movie” he has ever worked on.

“It was by far the hardest movie I’ve ever made. Chris likes to shoot everything real. So there’s no kind of green screen, no faking it, no kind of studio stuff,” he said, as quoted by Page Six

‘The Odyssey’ is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem.

It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy. Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases on July 17, 2026. The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 10, 2026 6:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: christopher nolanthe odysseytom holland

RELATED News

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon enjoy Chai, bun maska in Mumbai

Dakota and Elle Fanning starrer 'The Nightingale' moves to March

Ariana Grande exits 'American Horror Story' Season 13 due to tour schedule conflict

Maya Hawke says original 'Hunger Games' film inspired her to become an actor

Timothee Chalamet says Anya Taylor-Joy is "terrifying and amazing" in 'Dune: Part Three'

LATEST NEWS

Pea shooting gets competitive at annual world championship in England

BRIEF-Jiangsu Transimage Tech Plans Share Issue To Fund Projects, Boost Capital

PM Modi condoles demise of former Qatar Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, describes him a visionary leader

FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal sacks coach Pape Bouna Thiaw after disappointing WC campaign

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

OMAN SAYS 23 MEMBERS OF GFS GALAXY VESSEL WERE RESCUED, STILL SEARCHING FOR ONE CREW MEMBER MISSING – STATEMENT

"US not honouring peace framework with Iran": Middle East Expert

NRAI announces elite National Camp ahead of Hangzhou World Cup and Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

Scaloni says suffering is in Argentina's DNA after extra-time win over Switzerland

Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere
Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere
Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere
Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland in India for The Odyssey premiere

QUICK LINKS