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Home > Hollywood > 'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million

'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/miss-teen-diva-2026-concludes-in-jaipur-winners-to-represent-india-on-global-stage20260720055007"> <p class="title">Miss Teen Diva 2026 concludes in Jaipur, winners to represent India on global stage</p> <a>

Miss Teen Diva 2026 concludes in Jaipur, winners to represent India on global stage

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Last updated: July 20, 2026 06:01:15 IST

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'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million

Los Angeles [US], July 20 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s latest outing, ‘The Odyssey’, has made an epic start at the box office.

The action-adventure, featuring stars like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, earned USD 264.1 million globally over the weekend, including USD 139.6 million internationally and USD 124.5 million domestically, reported Variety.

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The collections mark a towering debut for an R-rated film, which is nearly three hours long and not even a part of a major franchise.

‘The Odyssey’ is adapted from Homer’s roughly 3,000-year-old epic poem.

It has already become Nolan’s biggest worldwide opening, beating his previous releases ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ with USD 249 million and ‘The Dark Knight’ with USD 198 million.

Additionally, the film is also the third-biggest opening of the year behind ‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ (USD 372.5 million) and ‘Toy Story 5’ (USD 312 million).

In India, the film saw a solid jump in collections on Saturday, taking its two-day total past the Rs 36 crore mark, according to estimates.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the epic fantasy action film saw a “fantastic growth” over Friday, with packed shows in several key markets.

The film collected Rs 16.04 crore on Friday and added Rs 20.68 crore on Saturday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 36.72 crore across all versions. It is expected to perform even better on Sunday, he said.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘The Odyssey’ follows Odysseus as he faces dangerous creatures and difficult challenges during his ten-year journey home after the Trojan War. Along with its action and adventure, the story also focuses on the bond between Odysseus and his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway.

‘The Odyssey’ is Nolan’s first feature film after the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer and was released in theatres on July 17. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 20, 2026 6:01 AM IST
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Tags: anne hathawaychristopher nolanMatt Damonr-rated-filmthe odysseytom hollandZendaya

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'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million

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'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million

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'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million
'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million
'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million
'The Odyssey' becomes Christopher Nolan's biggest worldwide opener with USD 264.1 million

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