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Home > Hollywood > Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce arrives in New York City ahead of rumoured wedding to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce arrives in New York City ahead of rumoured wedding to Taylor Swift

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/blake-lively-ryan-reynolds-skip-taylor-swift-travis-kelce-wedding-celebrations-amid-friendship-rift-buzz20260703121642"> <p class="title">Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz</p> <a>

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 13:16:11 IST

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Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce arrives in New York City ahead of rumoured wedding to Taylor Swift

New York [US], July 3 (ANI): Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, arrived at New York City’s LaGuardia Airport, ahead of her son’s much-rumoured wedding to pop star Taylor Swift, reportedly set to take place on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, according to E! News.

The Kelce matriarch was seen making her way through the airport in a casual travel look, wearing a colourful floral shirt paired with black pants and a navy zip-up hoodie with embellished sleeves. She was also seen pulling her own carry-on luggage as she headed toward the venue.

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Donna, who is also mother to Travis’s older brother Jason Kelce, 38, from her marriage to ex-husband Ed Kelce, is among several members of the couple’s inner circle who have been spotted in New York in the days leading up to the rumoured ceremony, according to E! News.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, a longtime friend of Swift’s, was seen spending time with her frequent collaborator Aaron Dessner at Saratoga Lake upstate, fuelling further speculation about the wedding. Singer Sabrina Carpenter was also spotted having dinner with friends at the restaurant Emmett’s on Grove in New York City on June 30, according to E! News.

Kelce himself was seen going for a run through the Tribeca neighbourhood, an area of New York that Swift has long called home, also on June 30.

Neither Swift nor Kelce, both 36, has officially confirmed details of their wedding, even as anticipated guests continue to arrive in the city, according to E! News.

Meanwhile, Madison Square Garden appears to have undergone a major transformation, with crews spotted outside the arena preparing the venue for a large-scale event, including a new carpeted entrance and what appears to be a disco ball installation. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 1:16 PM IST
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Tags: celebrity weddingdonna-kelcemadison-square-gardennew yorkTaylor SwiftTravis Kelcewedding

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Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce arrives in New York City ahead of rumoured wedding to Taylor Swift

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Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce arrives in New York City ahead of rumoured wedding to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce arrives in New York City ahead of rumoured wedding to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce arrives in New York City ahead of rumoured wedding to Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce arrives in New York City ahead of rumoured wedding to Taylor Swift

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