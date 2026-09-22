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Home > HTDS News > Elitecon International Reports 9.2-Fold Rise in FY26 Revenue

Elitecon International Reports 9.2-Fold Rise in FY26 Revenue

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Published: September 22, 2026 13:19:03 IST

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Elitecon International Reports 9.2-Fold Rise in FY26 Revenue

New Delhi [India], September 22: Elitecon International Ltd reported a 9.2-fold year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹5,074.80 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, compared with ₹548.76 crore in FY25.

Consolidated profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹185.06 crore, up 2.7 times from ₹69.65 crore in the previous financial year. Profit attributable to owners was ₹161.98 crore, while basic earnings per share stood at ₹1.16.

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The company said the consolidated performance reflects the addition of its edible-oil and agro businesses, along with a full year of overseas operations. Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro were consolidated from September 30, 2025, meaning only six months of their profits were included in FY26 results.

On a standalone basis, revenue from operations rose 5.1 times to ₹1,529.50 crore from ₹297.51 crore in FY25.

Elitecon operates across tobacco and allied products, edible oil and agro commodities, and international FMCG and trading activities. Its tobacco manufacturing operations are based in Nashik, while edible-oil operations include facilities at Kandla and Mathura.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 1:19 PM IST
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Elitecon International Reports 9.2-Fold Rise in FY26 Revenue

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Elitecon International Reports 9.2-Fold Rise in FY26 Revenue
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Elitecon International Reports 9.2-Fold Rise in FY26 Revenue
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