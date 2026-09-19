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Home > HTDS News > Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23

Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23

Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23

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Last updated: September 19, 2026 10:45:11 IST

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Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23

New Delhi [India], September 19: Kellton Tech Solutions Limited has informed stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, to consider a proposal for raising funds through the issuance of equity shares and/or other eligible securities. The company disclosed this in an intimation filed with BSE (scrip code 519602) and NSE (KELLTONTEC), in compliance with Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The filing states that the fundraising route — whether through one or more permissible modes — will remain subject to terms and conditions determined by the Board, along with the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals. No further specifics, such as the amount to be raised, the instrument type, or pricing, have been disclosed at this stage; those details would typically follow once the Board formally approves the proposal.

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Kellton Tech, headquartered in Hyderabad with an additional office in Gurugram, is a listed IT solutions and digital transformation company. The communication was signed by Rahul Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, on September 18, 2026.

For investors, board-approved fundraising intimations are typically an early signal rather than a conclusive event — the actual structure, size and terms of any capital raise only become clear once the Board meets and issues its outcome. Market participants tracking Kellton Tech may want to watch for the follow-up disclosure expected after the September 23 meeting, which should clarify the scale and nature of the proposed fund infusion.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 19, 2026 10:45 AM IST
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Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23

Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23

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Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23

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Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23
Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23
Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23
Kellton Tech Board to Weigh Fundraising Plan on September 23

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