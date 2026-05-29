"Will decide when to respond after studying matter": Keralam CM on ED raid at Pinarayi Vijayan's house

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], May 29 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Friday said that he would provide a formal response on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence of his predecessor, Pinarayi Vijayan, only after studying the matter in detail.

Addressing a press conference here, Satheesan emphasised his right to deliberate before making a statement. “I will decide when to respond regarding the ED raid at Pinarayi Vijayan’s house. I should be given that right. I am not someone who runs away. I can respond only after studying the matter,” he said.

Clarifying the state government’s position on the central agency’s action, the Chief Minister noted that the state administration was not kept in the loop regarding the operation.

“This is a case registered by a central agency. The State government has no role in it. Neither the government nor the Kerala Police had any prior information about the raid. Even then, the Home Minister understood the situation and deployed the police,” Satheesan said.

When questioned about allegations regarding whether Rahul Gandhi had a role in the raids, the Chief Minister stated, “If it is a politically motivated case against a member of Pinarayi Vijayan’s family, he has the right to protest politically.”

The Chief Minister also addressed the reported unrest and the government’s intervention during the investigation.

“The government intervened when a law and order issue arose. What happened in front of Pinarayi Vijayan’s house was a serious crime. Attacking investigating officers is something that should never happen,” Satheesan told reporters.

Yesterday, ED raids covered multiple locations in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Ernakulam and Bengaluru. Officials said the searches were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged fraudulent financial transactions and “fake expenses” flagged during earlier probes by multiple central agencies.

According to officials, one of the key allegations under scrutiny involves payments made to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, a firm owned by Vijayan’s daughter Veena, which allegedly received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL under the guise of consultancy services.

Investigators also said Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited allegedly extended loans of Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite defaults in repayment.

Addressing reporters after the Governor’s policy address, former Chief Minister of Keralam and Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan said he was present during the ED inspection at his residence but was not questioned by officials.

“Nobody asked me anything. I was present there,” said former CM Vijayan.

He further said that questions regarding the Congress response to the ED action should be directed to Chief Minister Satheesan, alleging that the BJP-led government has consistently taken harsh action against non-BJP parties. He also accused the Congress leadership of reacting only when its own leaders are targeted by central agencies, stating that the Congress party maintained a “narrow-minded” approach to ED cases.

Referring to the case against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Pinarayi claimed that the Congress had earlier demanded action against him and later celebrated when a case was registered. He said this was the reason why leaders such as MK Stalin and Kejriwal criticised the Congress position when the ED took action in Kerala.

“Why the Chief Minister has not responded is something that should be put forth to him. The BJP government has always taken harsh action against non-BJP parties. The Congress reacts against the ED only when action is taken against them. Leaders like MK Stalin and Arvind Kejriwal had come out strongly against such actions. The stand taken by the Congress does not suit the realities of the country. The Congress leadership is adopting a narrow-minded approach,” he said.

Furter Vijayan clarified that reports regarding multiple bank accounts held by his daughter, Veena, were inaccurate.

“As some people are saying, Veena does not have a large number of bank accounts. One of her bank accounts has been frozen. That is true,” the Leader of Opposition in Keralam said. (ANI)

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