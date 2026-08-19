Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > NX News > Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Written By:
Last updated: August 19, 2026 13:45:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], August 18: During the 80th Independence Day, Ajay’s Café, one of India’s leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brands and fastest-growing vegetarian café chains, recognised women entrepreneurs running businesses through its franchise network at its Ajay’s Udaan event held. The initiative highlights how entrepreneurship can create a pathway from independence to financial independence by enabling more women to own businesses.

Around 40 women are currently running Ajay’s Café outlets as franchise partners across different cities. For many of them, their association with Ajay’s marks their first experience of owning a business.

You Might Be Interested In
Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Through its franchise model, Ajay’s Café provides aspiring entrepreneurs with an established business format and operational support in the form of training, technology, supply chain, and marketing, enabling them to take on the responsibilities of running an enterprise. For these entrepreneurs, business ownership represents greater financial independence while contributing to the economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Solanki, Founder, Ajay’s Café, said, “Independence gives us the freedom to make our own choices, while financial independence gives us the ability to act on those choices. What makes this journey special is that many of our women franchise partners started their first business with us. Today, they are not only running businesses, but also managing teams, creating jobs, and making crucial financial decisions. We believe entrepreneurship can give women a greater sense of economic choice, and we are proud to be a part of their journey.”

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Ajay’s Café, known for its burgers, cold coffee and affordable café offerings, has over 265+ outlets across Gujarat and Rajasthan. Its growing base of women franchise partners is playing a key role in the brand’s expansion into new locations.

As India marks another Independence Day, the journeys of these women reflect a broader dimension of independence, where the freedom to choose is complemented by the ability to build, earn and create opportunities through entrepreneurship.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 19, 2026 1:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

TEDxSukhna Lake 2026 to Bring 20+ Global and Indian Leaders to Chandigarh

Fleetx.ai Acquires Pando.ai, Strengthening Its Leadership in India’s Fleet and Logistics Technology Market

How to Buy Unlisted Shares in India: A Guide from Stockify

XLRI’s AURORA 4.0 Explores Product Management in the Polycrisis Era

PW IOI Students Secure Internships and Jobs Before Graduation

LATEST NEWS

Canter hits 8-under to take early lead at LIV Golf Indianapolis

BRIEF-Musk Says Report That Spacex Is Seeking To Buy Spectrum Valued At $6 Billion Is "Not True"

US teen drops lawsuit against Meta, Google and Snap ahead of trial

US teen drops lawsuit against Meta, Google and Snap ahead of trial

Canter hits 8-under to take early lead at LIV Golf Indianapolis

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 0.1% AT 9,072.60 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

CORRECTED-Japan July core CPI rises 1.8% yr/yr

Two Binance employees were detained in UAE in recent weeks, NYT reports

Broadcom seeks more than $60 billion in latest AI debt deal, Bloomberg News reports

Cobolli outlasts Paul to reach semis in Cincinnati

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership
Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership
Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership
Ajay’s Café Empowers Women Entrepreneurs Through Franchise-Led Business Ownership

QUICK LINKS