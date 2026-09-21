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Home > NX News > Ajay’s Café Targets Wider MMR Growth With New Virar Store

Ajay’s Café Targets Wider MMR Growth With New Virar Store

Ajay’s Café Targets Wider MMR Growth With New Virar Store

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Last updated: September 21, 2026 13:23:15 IST

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Ajay’s Café Targets Wider MMR Growth With New Virar Store

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: Ajay’s Café, one of India’s leading quick-service restaurant brands and fastest-growing vegetarian café chains, has strengthened its presence in the Mumbai region with the opening of its second outlet in Virar, following the launch of its first outlet in Nalasopara. The new café was inaugurated on September 18.

The Virar outlet is located in an active catchment area with D-Mart in the immediate vicinity and New Viva College, providing access to a large student and youth audience.

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The opening marks another step in Ajay’s Café’s planned expansion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where the company aims to open around 30 outlets over the coming year.

Ajay’s Café Targets Wider MMR Growth With New Virar Store

Ajay Solanki, Founder, Ajay’s Café, said, “After the strong response to our Nalasopara outlet, Virar was a natural next step for us. It is a vibrant market with a strong mix of students, young customers, families and working professionals, which fits well with the audience we serve. Our aim is to build a strong presence across the Mumbai region and ensuring consistency in food and service that our customers have come to expect.”

The Virar outlet offers Ajay’s Café’s range of burgers, cold coffee and other offerings. As part of the opening-day celebrations, customers were offered free cold coffees.

Ajay’s Café Targets Wider MMR Growth With New Virar Store

Ajay’s Café began its journey with a single outlet in Navsari, Gujarat, in 2014 and has since expanded to 286 outlets across 67 cities in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Its entry into Maharashtra with the opening of the Nalasopara outlet earlier this month marked the beginning of its planned expansion in the Mumbai region.

The company expects its growing presence in the Mumbai region to support its expansion in one of India’s largest food-service markets, while extending the brand beyond its established markets in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 21, 2026 1:23 PM IST
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Ajay’s Café Targets Wider MMR Growth With New Virar Store

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Ajay’s Café Targets Wider MMR Growth With New Virar Store
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Ajay’s Café Targets Wider MMR Growth With New Virar Store
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