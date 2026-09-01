AM/NS India and ICAR-IARI Join Hands for Long-Term Research on Iron Ore Tailings in Agriculture

MoU to advance scientific studies on converting mining by-products into value-adding agricultural applications, supporting the circular economy and sustainable development

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 1: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research – Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to undertake advanced research on the sustainable utilization of Iron Ore Tailings (IOTs) in agricultural applications, marking a significant step towards circular economy and resource conservation in India.

The MoU was formally signed and exchanged by Dr. Vishwanathan N., Head – Research & Development, AM/NS India, and Dr. C. Viswanathan, Joint Director (Research), ICAR-IARI, in the presence of Dr. Bhupinder Singh, Principal Scientist and Principal Investigator, ICAR-IARI, and other senior officials from both the institutions.

The collaboration builds on encouraging preliminary studies initiated in 2024 between AM/NS India and ICAR-IARI to explore the suitability of Iron Ore Tailings in agriculture since, the iron Ore Tailings, generated during the beneficiation of iron ore, were found to contain naturally occurring minerals such as silica, iron oxides, alumina, calcium and magnesium and other micro and beneficial nutrients, which can be leveraged for crop production and for sustaining the soil health.

Initial laboratory and field studies conducted at ICAR-IARI, New Delhi, and near AM/NS India’s beneficiation facility in Kirandul, Chhattisgarh, demonstrated promising results. The research indicated potential for utilizing Iron Ore Tailings as sources of essential and beneficial mineral nutrients for crops including paddy, wheat and vegetables.

The present MOU focuses on long-term scientific studies to be conducted at IARI, New Delhi, and at AM/NS India, Kirandul, over multiple seasons to evaluate crop response, nutrient availability, Phyto-toxicity, leaching characteristics, and overall environmental impact. The research aims to establish robust scientific evidence that could enable and ensure a safe and beneficial utilization of the Iron Ore Tailings in agriculture. This will help in reducing the need for long-term storage of this mining by-product.

This pathbreaking research collaboration is aimed at unlocking a sustainable solution for one of the mining sector’s key by-products while contributing to agricultural productivity and environmental stewardship. Through pioneering scientific experimentation and validation the project shall attempt to deliver technological innovations that promote a safe and beneficial use of Iron Ore Tailings, besides also helping in natural resource conservation, minimization and environmentally sustainable management of waste, minimize waste, reduce the import of chemical fertilizers and support the one health approach in agriculture besides creating value and wealth possibilities from the materials that would otherwise require long-term storage.

Hiroo Ishibashi, Director & Vice President – Technology, AM/NS India said: “At AM/NS India, sustainability and innovation go hand in hand. This collaboration with ICAR-IARI represents a pioneering effort to unlock the potential of iron ore tailings through science-led research. If successful, this initiative can create a win-win outcome by reducing environmental footprints associated with by-product storage while supporting sustainable agriculture and resource conservation. It reflects our commitment to advancing circular economy solutions that benefit both industry and society.”

Dr. Bhupinder Singh, the Principal Investigator of the Project, said: “The scientific evaluation of industrial by-products for their nutritional profile is a prerequisite to develop their beneficial applications. In fact, waste valorisation is an important area of research for sustainable agriculture and environment. Our preliminary studies have shown encouraging indications regarding the potential use of iron ore tailings in agricultural systems. Through this long-term collaborative programme with AM/NS India, we aim to generate comprehensive scientific data on agronomic performance, environmental safety and nutrient dynamics, which can help develop evidence-based pathways for responsible utilization of iron ore tailings, particularly for quenching the Fe deficiency of poor degraded soils and for improving the Fe concentration of the farm produce to support the biofortification effort.”

The collaboration with ICAR-IARI further expands the potential avenues for transforming industrial by-products into valuable resources that contribute to environmental protection and societal benefit.

The initiative is aligned with AM/NS India’s broader sustainability strategy focused on resource efficiency, waste valorisation and circular economy practices. The company has been implementing several initiatives to maximize resource utilization, including large-scale steel scrap recycling, conversion of steel slag into its branded aggregate product “Aakar” for infrastructure development, extensive water recycling through Zero Liquid Discharge systems, and the reuse or recycling of over 90% of process by-products generated in its operations.

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