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Home > NX News > Apollo Micro Systems Advances Defence Capabilities With SALHS Technology Transfer

Apollo Micro Systems Advances Defence Capabilities With SALHS Technology Transfer

Apollo Micro Systems Advances Defence Capabilities With SALHS Technology Transfer

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Last updated: September 16, 2026 17:50:10 IST

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Apollo Micro Systems Advances Defence Capabilities With SALHS Technology Transfer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE: APOLLO; BSE: 540879) has been awarded the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the Semi-Active Laser Homing System (SALHS), according to a company disclosure dated September 16, 2026.

The SALHS is a precision-guidance technology designed to provide in-flight guidance to munitions towards a laser-designated target. The system works with a laser designator that illuminates the target, while the homing system detects reflected and scattered laser radiation to guide the munition.

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According to Apollo Micro Systems, the technology incorporates a semi-active laser seeker and precision optical detector, along with real-time in-flight course correction capabilities. The system is designed for integration across multiple missile and munition platforms, subject to platform-specific integration and qualification.

The company also highlighted developments related to the Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM), known as Vighana. Apollo Micro Systems said it is an approved production agency for the programme under DRDO’s Development-cum-Production Partner framework. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approval was accorded on July 3, 2026, and the programme is entering the production phase, according to the release.

Apollo Micro Systems said the SALHS ToT adds a precision-guidance capability to its defence technology portfolio. The company designs and manufactures electronic, electro-mechanical and engineering systems for defence applications.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 16, 2026 5:50 PM IST
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Apollo Micro Systems Advances Defence Capabilities With SALHS Technology Transfer

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Apollo Micro Systems Advances Defence Capabilities With SALHS Technology Transfer
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Apollo Micro Systems Advances Defence Capabilities With SALHS Technology Transfer

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