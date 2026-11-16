Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 16: Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai, today inaugurated the ANM Nursing Skill College at Aara, Jashpur. The college marks the launch of a major skill-development initiative aimed at empowering tribal and rural women through professional nursing education and assured employment opportunities.

The programme is being implemented by Prachet Foundation, the social development organisation of PanIIT Alumni India, in partnership with the Government of Chhattisgarh. The inaugural batch comprises 120 young women and is supported by EY Foundation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the critical role of trained nurses in strengthening primary healthcare services, particularly in remote and tribal regions. He encouraged PanIIT Alumni India to expand its skill initiatives across the state, stating, “Together, we will build a Viksit Chhattisgarh.”

Prabhat Kumar, Chairman, PanIIT Alumni India, underlined the organisation’s focus on delivering quality education at the doorstep of rural youth, combined with 100 percent placement support. “Our objective is to create sustainable pathways from education to employment for young women who have historically been left out of mainstream opportunities,” he said.

PanIIT Alumni India is already partnering with the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Assam on programmes promoting skill development, entrepreneurship, innovation and inclusive growth.

Chhattisgarh is the latest state to join this collaborative effort, with plans to extend similar initiatives to additional states.

Under the Chhattisgarh programme, eight ANM Nursing Skill Colleges are planned. Each college will have an annual intake of 120 students, creating a total capacity of nearly 1,000 trained nursing professionals every year, with 100 percent placement assistance. An allocation of ₹25 crore has been sanctioned for the first phase covering four districts, alongside complementary rural entrepreneurship initiatives.

The inauguration was attended by Prabhat Kumar, Chairman; Rajeev Singh, General Secretary; and Praveen Kumar, Board Member of PanIIT Alumni India; Kalyan T. Chakravarthy, Executive Director, Prachet Foundation; and other dignitaries from the state government and partner organisations.

The initiative reflects PanIIT Alumni India’s commitment to harnessing the collective strength of IIT alumni for grassroots development, women’s empowerment and the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

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