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Home > NX News > Vishal Fabrics Gets Credit Ratings from India Ratings for Bank Facilities

Vishal Fabrics Gets Credit Ratings from India Ratings for Bank Facilities

Vishal Fabrics Gets Credit Ratings from India Ratings for Bank Facilities

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Last updated: September 14, 2026 11:14:10 IST

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Vishal Fabrics Gets Credit Ratings from India Ratings for Bank Facilities

New Delhi [India], September 14: Vishal Fabrics Limited has announced that India Ratings and Research Private Limited has assigned and affirmed credit ratings for the company’s bank facilities.

According to the company’s regulatory filing dated September 12, 2026, India Ratings has assigned an IND A / Stable / IND A2+ rating to term loans amounting to ₹50 crore.

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The rating agency has also affirmed the IND A / Stable / IND A2+ rating on the company’s existing term loans. In addition, Vishal Fabrics’ ₹200 crore fund-based working capital limits have been affirmed at IND A / Stable / IND A2+.

The company’s ₹40 crore non-fund-based working capital limits have been assigned an IND A- / Stable / IND A2+rating.

The ratings were communicated by India Ratings in a letter dated September 11, 2026, and subsequently disclosed by Vishal Fabrics under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Vishal Fabrics, part of the Chiripal Group, is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company said a copy of the rating agency’s letter is available on its website.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 14, 2026 11:14 AM IST
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Vishal Fabrics Gets Credit Ratings from India Ratings for Bank Facilities
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Vishal Fabrics Gets Credit Ratings from India Ratings for Bank Facilities
Vishal Fabrics Gets Credit Ratings from India Ratings for Bank Facilities

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