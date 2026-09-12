The House of Makeba Launches O’Vanta, India’s First-of-Its-Kind Interactive, Immersive Dining Experience

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 11: The House of Makeba, Gujarat’s growing vegetarian dining brand, has entered the experience-led dining space with the launch of O’Vanta by House of Makeba, an immersive dining concept at Spectra Museum, Science City Road, Ahmedabad. The concept brings together food, light, sound, aroma and storytelling to create a synchronised dining experience. Launched on 24th August 2026, O’Vanta is positioned as the first fully themed, interactiveimmersive dining concept of its kind in India, with every table moving through the same narrative at the same pace.

Unlike a conventional restaurant where ambience complements the food, O’Vanta has been conceived around the idea that the dining environment itself becomes part of the menu. Its seven-course tasting journey, structured across nine acts including the Welcome and Reset, uses shifts in lighting, sound and aroma to give each course its own character. The menu draws inspiration from different parts of the world while incorporating Indian flavours and techniques, and is designed to evolve with the seasons rather than remain a fixed offering.

The current menu includes creations such as Tom-Kha Pani Puri, a chilled interpretation of the street-food classic featuring spicy coconut-tamarind flavours and kaffir lime broth, and Khaman reimagined as a Burrito Bowl, paired with yogurt espuma. The menu is entirely vegetarian, with a Jain menu also available, while the culinary format draws on global techniques and influences to offer a contemporary take on vegetarian dining.

Commenting on the launch, Nipun Kanodia, Ram Singhal & Akash Singhal (Co-founders) O’Vanta by House of Makeba, said, “The opportunity with O’Vanta was not to create another restaurant with a different theme, but to question what a dining experience can actually be. We have reached a point where diners can access almost any cuisine, anywhere, so the differentiation increasingly lies in what happens around the plate and what stays with the guest afterwards. At O’Vanta, the food is only one part of the narrative. The changing light, sound, aroma, pace and collective movement of the room are designed to give each course context and emotion. We have deliberately kept the menu fluid because a story that never changes eventually stops being a story. Our ambition is to build a format where people return not simply to eat something new, but to experience something differently.”

The launch comes at a time when dining is increasingly becoming an extension of entertainment, social interaction and personal experience. O’Vanta is designed for guests seeking a novel, story-led format, including couples and groups celebrating occasions, food enthusiasts and diners looking for distinctive experiences to share. The concept is also attracting interest from corporates and brands for launches and team outings, as well as tourists and NRIs visiting Gujarat. Positioned as a premium, occasion-worthy experience, O’Vanta seeks to create a destination that guests actively seek out rather than an everyday dining format.

The concept forms part of the broader House of Makeba portfolio, which currently comprises three distinct brands. The House of Makeba, the group’s premium vegetarian family dining brand, operates seven outlets across Gujarat, with three additional outlets under construction and scheduled to open in 2026. Loko by House of Makeba, the group’s coffee brand, currently operates one standalone outlet in Gujarat. O’Vanta represents the group’s first fully themed and immersive dining format.

The combined investment in the premises housing Loko and O’Vanta stands at approximately ₹5 crore, covering interior design, immersive infrastructure, culinary talent and menu development. The group’s immediate focus is on establishing O’Vanta as a distinctive flagship destination, with emphasis on curating the experience, evolving the menu and strengthening its position within India’s emerging experience-led dining segment.

About The House of Makeba:

Founded in 2018 in Ahmedabad, The House of Makeba is a growing vegetarian restaurant brand redefining contemporary dining through globally inspired flavours, distinctive spaces and thoughtful hospitality. What began as a single rooftop destination on IIM Road has expanded into seven curated outlets across Gujarat, each bringing its own character while staying rooted in the brand’s philosophy of culinary creativity and refined dining. The House of Makeba blends global culinary influences with modern interpretations, offering an expansive vegetarian menu complemented by handcrafted mocktails curated by its in-house mixologists. The brand also caters to private celebrations, parties and bespoke gatherings, creating tailored dining experiences for different occasions. With a focus on inventive cuisine, engaging presentation and warm service, The House of Makeba continues to build a distinctive identity in India’s evolving vegetarian dining segment.

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