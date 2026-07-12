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Home > Sports > 81st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle partners with Chartered Accountants in nationwide celebration, cycle remains the hero amidst FIFA fever

81st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle partners with Chartered Accountants in nationwide celebration, cycle remains the hero amidst FIFA fever

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/j-k-sports-council-rejects-para-archer-rakesh-kumars-allegations-on-so-12-recruitment20260712170630"> <p class="title">J-K Sports Council rejects para archer Rakesh Kumar's allegations on SO-12 recruitment</p> <a>

J-K Sports Council rejects para archer Rakesh Kumar's allegations on SO-12 recruitment

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Last updated: July 12, 2026 18:52:13 IST

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81st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle partners with Chartered Accountants in nationwide celebration, cycle remains the hero amidst FIFA fever

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Number crunchers and custodians of India’s taxation, auditing and financial reporting exchanged their laptops and balance sheets for cycles as they participated in the 81st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle across India.

In Delhi, the mega event was organised at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, where a festival of fitness started from the early hours on Sunday, according to a press release.

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By 5.30 am more than 1000 citizens had queued up for various fitness activities such as yoga, Zumba, and rope skipping before cycling around the picturesque India Gate for a 5-kilometre ride.

A game zone with board games such as carrom, chess and fitness games such as badminton, obstacle race, kept youngsters engaged throughout the morning. However, it was the chartered accountants who seemed most enthusiastic about participating in all the activities. From Zumba to yoga – there was no stopping them.

“Chartered accountants joining in to be part of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle is our way of saying that staying fit should not be restricted to just athletes, actors or armed forces, no matter what profession you are in, staying fit is mandatory. We have participated in large numbers across the country to give this message of ‘Fitness is for All’. This initiative by the Sports Ministry is unique because it brings together people from all walks of life and all age groups to make India a fitter nation,” said Dr. Sambit Kumar Mishra, Deputy Director, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, after his ride around India Gate.

The event also saw the participation of special guests – Hockey Asian Champion and silver medalist, Suman Devi Thoudam and nutritionist and Fit India Ambassador Utkarsh Saxena. Hailing the initiative, Suman said, “The Fit India Movement, which was started by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has indeed become popular. Today, so many people have joined the Sundays on Cycle programme voluntarily with families and young children, which shows the level of interest in including fitness activities in daily life. I think cycling is not just an easy way to stay fit, but it is also something that people of any economic background can take up. You don’t need gym memberships or fancy equipment; you can just cycle.”

Suman, who flagged off the event on Sunday, was joined by 2-year-old Dhaivik, the youngest cyclist of the day, who flagged off the event with her. “I really love the sense of community in the Fit India Sundays on Cycle programme,” Suman added.

There were college students donning t-shirts with Argentinian football great Messi’s name on it, adding the FIFA fever to Fit India Sundays on Cycle. Match scores between Argentina and Sweden of the 6.30 am match were being discussed with great interest, but cycling remained the hero of the day.

“Fit India Sundays on Cycle is a fantastic initiative. The platform being given by the government to motivate people to lead a fit life is a starting point, but India can only become a fit nation when every Indian takes responsibility of his or her own fitness. It is a small decision – pick up a cycle and go for a ride, but that decision has to be made by every individual,” said Utkarsh.

Across the country, the 81st edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated not just in all metros and tier 1 cities such as Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad among several others, but also in places such as Androth in Lakshadweep, Golaghat in Assam, Mastuana Sahib in Punjab, among 2000 other locations.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle, envisioned by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 12, 2026 6:52 PM IST
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81st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle partners with Chartered Accountants in nationwide celebration, cycle remains the hero amidst FIFA fever

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81st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle partners with Chartered Accountants in nationwide celebration, cycle remains the hero amidst FIFA fever

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81st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle partners with Chartered Accountants in nationwide celebration, cycle remains the hero amidst FIFA fever
81st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle partners with Chartered Accountants in nationwide celebration, cycle remains the hero amidst FIFA fever
81st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle partners with Chartered Accountants in nationwide celebration, cycle remains the hero amidst FIFA fever
81st edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle partners with Chartered Accountants in nationwide celebration, cycle remains the hero amidst FIFA fever

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