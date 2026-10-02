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Home > Sports > Ahead of face-off with Italy, Zidane says 'no regrets' about 2006 World Cup headbutt

Ahead of face-off with Italy, Zidane says 'no regrets' about 2006 World Cup headbutt

Ahead of face-off with Italy, Zidane says 'no regrets' about 2006 World Cup headbutt

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Published: October 2, 2026 01:56:05 IST

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Ahead of face-off with Italy, Zidane says 'no regrets' about 2006 World Cup headbutt

VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE TEAM TRAINING SESSION, FRANCE PRESS CONFERENCE, ITALY PRESS CONFERENCE COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2026 1:56 AM IST
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Ahead of face-off with Italy, Zidane says 'no regrets' about 2006 World Cup headbutt

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Ahead of face-off with Italy, Zidane says 'no regrets' about 2006 World Cup headbutt

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Ahead of face-off with Italy, Zidane says 'no regrets' about 2006 World Cup headbutt
Ahead of face-off with Italy, Zidane says 'no regrets' about 2006 World Cup headbutt
Ahead of face-off with Italy, Zidane says 'no regrets' about 2006 World Cup headbutt
Ahead of face-off with Italy, Zidane says 'no regrets' about 2006 World Cup headbutt

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