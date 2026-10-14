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Home > Sports > Al Hilal beat Al Sadd in AFC Champions League

Al Hilal beat Al Sadd in AFC Champions League

Al Hilal beat Al Sadd in AFC Champions League

Written By:
Published: October 14, 2026 01:46:05 IST

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Al Hilal beat Al Sadd in AFC Champions League

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS BETWEEN AL SAAD AND AL HILAL IN THE AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 14, 2026 1:46 AM IST
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Al Hilal beat Al Sadd in AFC Champions League

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Al Hilal beat Al Sadd in AFC Champions League

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Al Hilal beat Al Sadd in AFC Champions League
Al Hilal beat Al Sadd in AFC Champions League
Al Hilal beat Al Sadd in AFC Champions League
Al Hilal beat Al Sadd in AFC Champions League

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