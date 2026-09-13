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Home > Sports > Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants

Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants

Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants

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Published: September 13, 2026 23:44:04 IST

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Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF AL HILAL DEFEATING AL TAAWOUN 6-0 IN THE SAUDI PRO LEAGUE COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 13, 2026 11:44 PM IST
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Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants

Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants

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Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants

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Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants
Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants
Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants
Al Hilal wallop Al Taawoun 6-0, Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans after 'Jota' chants

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