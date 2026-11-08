Alcaraz reaches first Paris Masters final, will face Shelton

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VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF CARLOS ALCARAZ BEATING CASPER RUUD IN THE PARIS MASTERS SEMI-FINALS COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW
(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)
First published on: Nov 8, 2026 1:42 AM IST
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