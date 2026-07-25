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Home > Sports > Analyst: Lebron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Analyst: Lebron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

Analyst: Lebron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

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Published: July 25, 2026 11:38:05 IST

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Analyst: Lebron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

VIDEO SHOWS: ARCHIVE OF LEBRON JAMES / INTERVIEW WITH UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY SPORTS MANAGEMENT PROFESSOR KWAME AGYEMANG COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW STORY:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 11:38 AM IST
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Analyst: Lebron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

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Analyst: Lebron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

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Analyst: Lebron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'
Analyst: Lebron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'
Analyst: Lebron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'
Analyst: Lebron James move to Philadelphia 76ers 'makes a lot of sense'

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