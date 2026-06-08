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Home > Sports > Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026

Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/neco-master-blaster-womens-hold-nerve-to-defeat-pagariya-strikers-by-7-runs-in-vpl-2026-thriller20260608225114"> <p class="title">NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller</p> <a>

NECO Master Blaster women's hold nerve to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 runs in VPL 2026 thriller

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 23:30:13 IST

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Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Arjun Tendulkar starred with both bat and ball as Arcs Andheri registered a convincing nine-wicket win over Bandra Blasters in the Nuvama Private T20 Mumbai League 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The all-rounder first picked up 3/11 in three overs, including a maiden, to help restrict Bandra Blasters to 144/9 before returning to score an unbeaten half-century in a dominant chase.

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Chasing 145, Arcs Andheri lost Divyaansh Sksena (26) early, but Arjun and Musheer Khan quickly took control of the contest. The duo put together an unbeaten 116-run partnership for the second wicket, with Arjun smashing 66 not out off 34 balls and Musheer making 54 not out off 38 deliveries. Their attacking stand ensured Arcs Andheri raced to the target with nine wickets in hand and 37 balls to spare, securing a comprehensive victory.

Brief score: Bandra Blasters 144/9 in 20 overs (Om Keshkamat 49, Sagarr Chhabriaa 44; Arjun Tendulkar 3/11, Prasoon Singh 2/12) lost to Arcs Andheri 148/1 in 13.5 overs (Arjun Tendulkar 66 not out, Musheer Khan 54 not out) by 9 wickets. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 11:30 PM IST
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Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026

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Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026

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Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026
Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026
Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026
Arjun Tendulkar's all-round heroics, Musheer's fifty guide Arcs Andheri to emphatic nine-wicket win in T20 Mumbai League 2026

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