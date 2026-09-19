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Home > Sports > Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup

Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup

Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup

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Published: September 19, 2026 17:28:05 IST

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Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE OPENING CEREMONY TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 19, 2026 5:28 PM IST
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Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup

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Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup

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Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup
Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup
Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup
Asian Games open in Nagoya after troubled buildup

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