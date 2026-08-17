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Home > Sports > Auger-Aliassime makes winning return in Cincinnati; Fritz advances

Auger-Aliassime makes winning return in Cincinnati; Fritz advances

Auger-Aliassime makes winning return in Cincinnati; Fritz advances

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Published: August 17, 2026 02:22:05 IST

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Auger-Aliassime makes winning return in Cincinnati; Fritz advances

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM DAY FOUR OF THE CINCINNATI OPEN – AN ATP MASTERS 1000 TOURNAMENT TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 17, 2026 2:22 AM IST
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Auger-Aliassime makes winning return in Cincinnati; Fritz advances

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Auger-Aliassime makes winning return in Cincinnati; Fritz advances

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Auger-Aliassime makes winning return in Cincinnati; Fritz advances
Auger-Aliassime makes winning return in Cincinnati; Fritz advances
Auger-Aliassime makes winning return in Cincinnati; Fritz advances
Auger-Aliassime makes winning return in Cincinnati; Fritz advances

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