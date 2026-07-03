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Home > Sports > Austria President Van der Bellen salutes national team after FIFA World Cup exit

Austria President Van der Bellen salutes national team after FIFA World Cup exit

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/satisfaction-can-kill-you-spain-coach-luis-de-la-fuente-warns-against-complacency-despite-3-0-world-cup-win-over-austria20260703052727"> <p class="title">"Satisfaction can kill you": Spain coach Luis de la Fuente warns against complacency despite 3-0 World Cup win over Austria</p> <a>

"Satisfaction can kill you": Spain coach Luis de la Fuente warns against complacency despite 3-0 World Cup win over Austria

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 06:05:14 IST

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Austria President Van der Bellen salutes national team after FIFA World Cup exit

Inglewood (California) [US], July 3 (ANI): Austria’s FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign ended with disappointment on Thursday (Local Time) after European champions Spain produced a dominant 3-0 victory in the Round of 32, prompting President Alexander Van der Bellen to praise the team’s effort despite the defeat.

Sharing a post to X after the match, Van der Bellen wrote, “Our @oefb1904 (Austria Football) national team’s journey at the World Cup comes to an end in Los Angeles. European champions Spain were simply too strong. I understand that you’re disappointed – but lads, you gave it your all. The whole country was on the edge of its seat. Thanks for your effort!”

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Spain underlined their credentials as one of the favourites for the title with another commanding display, extending their run without conceding a goal at the tournament while booking a place in the Round of 16.

Mikel Oyarzabal was the standout performer, scoring twice, while Pedro Porro added his first international goal as Luis de la Fuente’s side completely outplayed Ralf Rangnick’s men.

Spain started brightly, with Lamine Yamal forcing an early save from Alexander Schlager before Aymeric Laporte threatened from successive corners. Marc Cucurella also had the ball in the net, but his effort was ruled out after the referee penalised a foul on the Austrian goalkeeper.

Schlager kept Austria in the contest with a series of impressive saves, denying both Yamal and Oyarzabal. However, Spain’s relentless pressure eventually paid off just before halftime when Cucurella delivered a precise cross for Oyarzabal to calmly finish. Alex Baena nearly doubled the advantage moments later, only to see his superb free-kick crash against the crossbar.

Austria briefly threatened after the restart through substitute Sasa Kalajdzic, whose header drifted narrowly over the bar, but Spain remained firmly in control.

The second goal arrived when Porro rose highest to head home Baena’s inviting delivery, registering his maiden goal for the national team. Spain continued to dominate possession and chances, with David Alaba producing an excellent goal-line clearance to deny Yamal.

Oyarzabal completed his brace late in the game, once again converting a pinpoint cross from Cucurella to cap an outstanding personal performance and seal a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

The result sends Spain into the Round of 16 with four clean sheets and growing confidence as they await the winner of Portugal and Croatia.

Austria, meanwhile, exited the tournament after reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 1954, earning appreciation from supporters and their president despite the heavy defeat. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 6:05 AM IST
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Tags: alexander-van-der-bellenaustriaFIFA World CupLamine Yamallos angelesluis-de-la-fuenteralf-rangnickSpain

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Austria President Van der Bellen salutes national team after FIFA World Cup exit

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Austria President Van der Bellen salutes national team after FIFA World Cup exit
Austria President Van der Bellen salutes national team after FIFA World Cup exit
Austria President Van der Bellen salutes national team after FIFA World Cup exit
Austria President Van der Bellen salutes national team after FIFA World Cup exit

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